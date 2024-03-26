The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Krispy Kreme doughnuts are coming to McDonald’s

McDonald’s plans to make original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and filled chocolate iced doughnuts available daily in a rollout that the company says will run through 2026 at its 13,500 U.S. locations.

By  Associated Press
   
krispy kreme

Chicago-based McDonald’s says the deal with Krispy Kreme offers an opportunity to unlock new business opportunities in the company’s breakfast category.

Associated Press

NEW YORK — Krispy Kreme and Chicago-based McDonald’s are getting together over breakfast.

The doughnut chain and the fast food giant unveiled plans Tuesday to offer Krispy Kreme products at McDonald's locations across the United States. A phased rollout is expected to start later this year, the companies said, with availability at participating restaurants nationwide expected by the end of 2026.

McDonald's didn't specify how many of its 13,500 U.S. locations — 95% of which are franchised — would be participating in the deal. But in a prepared statement, Krispy Kreme President and CEO Josh Charlesworth said the partnership would give customers “unprecedented daily access” to the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company’s glazed, filled and frosted treats.

“By making Kreme Krispy accessible to fans nationwide through this partnership, we expect to more than double our points of access by the end of 2026," Charlesworth said.

Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer for McDonald’s USA, said the deal marked a chance to “unlock new business opportunities” in the chain's breakfast category and the sweet items it sells throughout the day.

McDonald's plans to make three Krispy Kreme doughnut varieties — original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and a filled chocolate iced — available individually and in boxes of six until daily supplies last.

The partnership is hardly the first bringing major restaurant chains and popular food brands together. Taco Bell, for example, has long boasted Doritos-flavored tacos, and Wendy's brought a Cinnabon “pull-apart” treat to its menu last month.

Krispy Kreme has teamed up with other businesses before. Krispy Kreme doughnuts are sold at Walmart, Kroger and other grocery chains along with the chain’s own stores. In total, the company says it operates in 35 countries with more than 14,000 “fresh points of access” through its own shops, retail partnerships and e-commerce business.

Following the announcement of the McDonald's deal, shares of Krispy Kreme soared nearly 30% by late-morning Tuesday. McDonald's stock was up about 0.08%.

In an email to The Associated Press, a Krispy Kreme spokesperson said the company would not be disclosing any financial details about the deal, which is exclusive to the U.S. through 2026. McDonald's did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

