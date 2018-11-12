Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday night that the internet retail giant would officially announce this week its decision to split its second headquarters between Crystal City, Va. and the Long Island City neighborhood in Queens, N.Y. | AP file photo

RICHMOND, Va. — Amazon will split its second headquarters between Long Island City in New York and Crystal City in northern Virginia, says a person familiar with the plans.

The online retailer is expected to make an official announcement later Tuesday. The person was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of that announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The decision will end an intense competition among North American cities to win Amazon and its promise of 50,000 new jobs. Some locations tried to stand out with stunts, but Amazon made clear that it really wanted incentives, like tax breaks and grants.

Amazon also had sought to be near a metropolitan area with more than a million people, among other criteria.

The company received 238 proposals before narrowing the list to 20 in January.

Last week, Mayor Rahm Emanuel sounded resigned to the fact that Chicago — which was a finalist to land HQ2 — would be passed over.

“One of the things I do know about in life: You don’t succeed unless you try,” the mayor said.

“Sometimes your biggest lessons in life where you learn the most is if you don’t succeed. What you can do better and what [were] those reasons?”

Emanuel and Gov. Bruce Rauner had come together to create a $2.25 billion incentive package to attract Amazon.

A return visit to Chicago by Amazon officials in August to reportedly scout locations in the South Loop fueled speculation that the city could win HQ2. Chicago officials, and leaders from other cities, had sought to woo the retailer by hosting visits to potential sites — all of which has been kept confidential by the cities and their suitor.