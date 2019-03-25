Apple launches news subscription service, ‘Apple News Plus,’ for $10 per month

Apple CEO Tim Cook at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new products Monday, March. 25, 2019, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple will debut a subscription news app that lets users read articles from hundreds of magazines, including Rolling Stone, The New Yorker and Cosmopolitan.

The new service will be called Apple News Plus and will cost $10 per month.

It will also have articles from some newspapers, including The Wall Street Journal and The Los Angeles Times.

The company is announcing the service at Monday’s event at its Cupertino, California, headquarters.

The new subscription is a way for Apple to bring in revenue from selling digital subscriptions as sales of the iPhone decline. Apple says 5 billion articles are read on its current Apple News app each month.

The news industry has struggled for years as advertising dollars shift to social media and other digital media. But some publishers are wary to participate in Apple’s news service because the company is reportedly taking 50 percent of subscription revenue.