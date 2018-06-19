City Aviation chief Ginger Evans taking off, Rahm taps Jamie Rhee as successor

Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans, left, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel talk near a concrete demolition site after a press conference for the next step in modernizing O'Hare International Airport with the groundbreaking of O'Hare's newest runway, 9C/27C, in Chicago on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. | Tim Boyle/For the Sun-Times

After negotiating new airline leases needed to bankroll an $8.7 billion O’Hare Airport expansion project, Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans announced her resignation Tuesday to make way for popular Procurement Services Commissioner Jamie Rhee.

With a salary of $300,000-a-year with an annual, $100,000 bonus, Evans is the city’s highest paid public official. She has been under fire from Chicago aldermen — and is particularly unpopular with Finance Committee Chairman Edward Burke (14th) — in part because she has not been deferential to aldermen.

Aldermen have been on the warpath against Evans for falling short on minority hiring and contracting at O’Hare and Midway and for the long-running saga over smelly sound insulation windows installed in homes around Midway.

Evans further angered aldermen by stripping Aviation security officers of their titles and policing powers in the disastrous aftermath of the April, 2017 passenger dragging fiasco aboard United Airlines Flight 3411.

Two aviation security officers were fired — and a suspended officers resigned — for their roles in dragging a bloodied and flailing Dr. David Dao down the aisle for refusing to give up his seat for a United crew member who needed to get to Louisville.

But, for all of those controversies, Evans delivered the four big things she was hired by Mayor Rahm Emanuel to do.

She completed and opened runways. She negotiated new airline use and lease agreement more favorable to the city now being used to bankroll Emanuel’s massive O’Hare expansion project. She has expanded international service to Chicago.

In fact, Chicago will soon become the nation’s only major city with service to all six continents.

And a massive overhaul aimed at remedying Midway Airport’s passenger annoyances — parking, security and concessions — is well underway.

With those accomplishments under her belt and her contract due to expire, Emanuel apparently decided that it’s time for a changing of the guard.

In Rhee, the mayor has installed a popular city official who held several top jobs at O’Hare and has a good working relationship with aldermen who can ensure that African Americans and Hispanics get their fair share of the gravy train of jobs and contracts tied to the O’Hare expansion.