Schaumburg pest-control owner named Small Business Person of the Year

Rebecca Fyffe, owner of Landmark Pest Management in Schaumburg, (left) was named Small Business Person of the Year for 2018 on Monday by Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon. | SBA

The owner of a pest control company in Schaumburg is the national Small Business Person of the Year for 2018. The award to Rebecca Fyffe, owner of Landmark Pest Management, was announced Monday by Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon.

Fyffe, who is also director of research for the company, took it over in 2001, and has increased its staff from 18 to 70 since then. Besides serving residential and business customers, it has developed new methods of pest control. McMahon described Fyffe as having used science and technology to innovate in her field.

The company is expanding this year to Michigan, Indiana and Missouri.

The Small Business Person of the Year is chosen from winners in all the states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Criteria used to select winners include a company’s history showing growth, increased hiring, sales and profits, innovation in its product or service, its ability to deal with problems and crises and its contribution to community-oriented projects.