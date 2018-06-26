’90s flashback: Cheez Balls are back for a limited time

Thanks to fans of the '90s classic, who started petitions and wrote letters to Planters, the company is bringing back Planters Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls for limited time. | Business Wire

If you’ve been craving Cheez Balls for the past 12 years, you’re in luck.

Thanks to fans of the ’90s classic, who started petitions and wrote letters to Planters, the company is bringing back Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls for a limited time.

Cheez Balls coveters will be able to get their hands on a 2.75 ounce can of Cheez Balls or 4.0 ounce can of Cheez Curls at grocery stores starting in July.

“We heard many impassioned pleas for us to bring Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls back over the years and we wanted to give our fans a chance to reunite with their most-missed cheesy snack,” said Melanie Huet, Planters’ head of brand building. “We made sure our Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls still have the same delicious taste, airy texture and fluorescent color you know and love, so our fans can enjoy a nostalgic trip down memory lane with every canister.”

Planters did not say how long the snacks will be available.

OTHER LIMITED-TIME FOODS

• 3 new Oreo flavors: cherry cola, kettle corn and pina colada

• McDonald’s planning Szechuan sauce rerun with a better ending