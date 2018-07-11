Sears lays off another 200 employees

Sears Holdings recently eliminated about 200 jobs in another round of layoffs by the struggling retail company. | Mark Welsh/Daily Herald via AP file

The parent of Sears and Kmart recently eliminated about 200 jobs in another round of layoffs by the struggling retail company.

The layoffs affected various business units and roles, with about 150 job losses at Sears Holdings’ support center in Hoffman Estates, the company said Wednesday.

In January, Sears Holdings laid off about 220 workers from its corporate offices.

The company announced plans in May to close another 72 stores, including six stores in Illinois. The beleaguered retailer said then it had identified about 100 stores that were no longer turning a profit.

Chairman and CEO Eddie Lampert sent a companywide message to associates on June 26: