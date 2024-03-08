The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 8, 2024
Casinos and Gambling News Metro/State

A new casino coming to the south suburbs says it will hit the jackpot despite a run on casinos

The new Wind Creek Chicago Southland is opening just miles from a casino in Gary, Ind., and casino revenue is down in Illinois.

By  Michael Puente | WBEZ
   
SHARE A new casino coming to the south suburbs says it will hit the jackpot despite a run on casinos
The new 16-story Wind Creek Casino and Hotel, seen here under construction, is set to open in late summer in the south suburban East Hazel Crest-Homewood area.

The new 16-story Wind Creek Casino and Hotel is set to open in late summer in the south suburban East Hazel Crest-Homewood area.

Manuel Martinez / WBEZ

Just a year ago, a plot of land sat empty on South Halsted Street.

Now it’s about to be one of the tallest buildings in Chicago’s south suburbs.

The Wind Creek Casino and Hotel will make its debut by late summer, straddling East Hazel Crest and Homewood.

“It will be a nice addition to the Southland. The opportunities for employment, both construction as well as hospitality and the casino operations, are enormous,” Homewood Mayor Rich Hofeld said.

But casino lovers can already hit the slots and card tables at seven casinos in Chicago and the suburbs. Revenue has been on the decline at Illinois casinos over the past decade, according to the nonprofit government research organization the Civic Federation.

The temporary Bally’s in downtown Chicago is so far not living up to expectations. After a delayed opening in September, it brought in just over $3 million in tax revenue in 2023. That’s nearly $10 million short of what former Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration projected. Revenue has improved in the new year, growing to $9.3 million, a 9% increase, in adjusted gross receipts, according to the Illinois Gaming Board.

And just across the state line, Northwest Indiana has four casinos, which raises concerns about whether a casino glut permeates the region.

Ed Feigenbaum, who monitors gaming for Indiana Gaming Insight, a casino publication, said competition is a concern for all involved.

“There will certainly be market-based competition, and there will certainly be market-based cannibalization,” Feigenbaum said. “The market is not infinite.”

Promise of the Wind Creek Casino and Hotel

Wind Creek will feature a 16-story, 252-room hotel with a restaurant on the top floor and employ up to 800 people. In addition to promising that 3% of local tax revenue will go to 42 neighboring towns, Wind Creek is promising other community benefits.

East Hazel Crest plans to use a portion of the funds it receives to develop a community benefits fund to provide college scholarships and pay for cancer screenings for low-income families.

“That will have a great financial impact to our town,” East Hazel Crest Village Mayor Thomas Brown said. “This will be a really good economic venture for Wind Creek; they wouldn’t have spent $600 million building this if they didn’t think it would be a financial success.

Wind Creek officials tout the jobs and boost to the local economy — and General Manager Roger Kuehn said he isn’t worried the market is getting too congested or that the new casino will draw away from Rivers Casino in Des Plaines near O’Hare International Airport or Bally’s downtown.

Wind Creek Casino and Hotel General Manager Roger Kuehn

Wind Creek General Manager Roger Kuehn says he’s excited and doesn’t feel the market is saturated with too many casinos. Wind Creek will be the Chicago area’s eighth casino, not including four in Northwest Indiana.

Manuel Martinez / WBEZ

As for Indiana, he is looking just across the border with confidence that Wind Creek can lure away customers, most of whom come from Illinois.

Casino competition in Indiana

Hard Rock Casino in Gary will be Wind Creek’s main competitor since it’s the closest, a mere 12 miles away along the same stretch of highway.

Hard Rock Casino opened nearly three years ago and has quickly become Indiana’s most profitable of the state’s 11 casinos. It’s now bringing in entertainers like rapper Flo Rida, singer Diana Ross and comedian George Lopez.

But Feignbaum says Wind Creek may already have one major advantage over Hard Rock.

“They will have a hotel on property with more than 250 hotel rooms that they can use to keep people captive,” Feignbaum said. “Hard Rock does not have a hotel. Horseshoe Casino Hammond does not have a hotel.”

Officials with Hard Rock and Horseshoe Casino in Hammond declined comment.

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton said Hard Rock doesn’t have to worry about Wind Creek as competition.

wind creek casino being built

Wind Creek will be located at 17400 S. Halsted St., straddling south suburban East Hazel Crest and Homewood.

Manuel Martinez / WBEZ

“I’ve talked to the Hard Rock Casino. They feel very confident that [Wind Creek] is not going to make a significant impact,” Melton said. “Anytime there is something new, folks are going to support it. But in Northwest Indiana, I’m pretty sure this market can sustain itself. … I don’t think (Wind Creek) will be able to compete to the level of the name and brand recognition that Hard Rock brings to the table.”

Despite the competition and declining casino tax revenues over the past decade, Illinois has no plans on scaling back gaming.

The state is expanding the use of video gaming and opening another casino at Hawthorne Race Course in suburban Cicero in hopes of pushing its $1.5 billion in casino tax revenue from last year even higher.

Michael Puente is part of WBEZ’s Race Communities and Class Team.

Related

Next Up In News
Picture Chicago: 20 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Chicago cop shown kneeling on 14-year-old’s back in viral video now faces dismissal
Muslim organizations emphasizing interfaith connection, community and healing during Ramadan
Concealed carry holder fatally shoots robber during exchange of gunfire in Auburn Gresham
Chicago reports first measles cases since 2019, including child at Pilsen migrant shelter
Biden uses feisty State of the Union to contrast with Trump, sell voters on a second term
The Latest
FILES-US-HEALTH-VACCINES-MEASLES
Health
Chicago reports first measles cases since 2019, including child at Pilsen migrant shelter
Measles is a highly transmissible respiratory disease that can be prevented through the MMR vaccine, health officials say.
By Phyllis Cha and Mary Norkol
 
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on Thursday. Biden goaded Republicans over their policies on immigration, taxes and more, invited call-and-response banter with fellow Democrats and seemed to relish the fight.
Washington
Biden uses feisty State of the Union to contrast with Trump, sell voters on a second term
President Joe Biden fired multiple broadsides at Donald Trump without mentioning his name as he worked to quell voter concerns about his age and job performance while sharpening the contrast with his all-but-certain November rival.
By Associated Press
 
Donald Trump
Columnists
America first? Only with the help of immigrants
The increase in immigration under the Biden administration that Donald Trump denounces is fueling a thriving economic revival.
By Steven V. Roberts
 
gar2023alligatorPowertonsurveyALG 2023 (3).jpg
Outdoors
Alligator gar, Illinois’ biggest native fish, spread farthest north in latest restoration
Alligator gar, officially extirpated in Illinois since 1994 but now in a restoration program since 2010, were introduced farther north last year than its historical range in a nod to the changing climate.
By Dale Bowman
 
asian_carp_great_lakes_69651169.jpg
Other Views
Time is running out to keep invasive carp out of Lake Michigan
Illinois needs to join the partnership to build barriers and stop invasive carp from traveling from the Mississippi River Basin into the Great Lakes.
By Molly Flanagan
 