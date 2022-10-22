The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports Sports Saturday

Sky coaching staff wears many hats during WNBA offseason

Seven of the Sky’s 11 players currently are playing overseas, with most of them having to report within a two-week period after the WNBA season concluded. As for Wade’s coaching staff, well, they’re no different.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky coaching staff wears many hats during WNBA offseason
merlin_106945952.jpg

(From left) Chicago Sky’s head video coordinator Yoann Cabioc’h, head coach James Wade, assistant coach Ann Wauters, Emma Meesseman, Kahleah Copper, Courtney Vandersloot, Candace Parker, assistant coach Tonya Edwards, assistant coach Emre Vatansever and assistant video coordinator Can Ozbalkan pose for a photo before the start of the WNBA All-Star basketball game at Wintrust Arena, Sunday afternoon, July 10, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times, Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

In the WNBA, being multifaceted is part of the game.

Whether it’s head coaches who also serve as general managers like James Wade, or players who are also building business empires like Candace Parker, the league is comprised of individuals who have perfected the ability to juggle.

There are many reasons for this, but the simplest explanation is the WNBA is a six-month season and the max base salary is $228,094. So, not only is there ample time to earn more money, but there’s also a need for it.

Seven of the Sky’s 11 players currently are playing overseas, with most of them having to report within a two-week period after the WNBA season concluded. As for Wade’s coaching staff, well, they’re no different.

Emre Vatansever, Tonya Edwards and Ann Wauters all replace their WNBA hats at the season’s end.

Here’s what the WNBA offseason looks like for the Sky’s assistant coaches:

Vatansever

Vatansever has been coaching since he was 17 and earned his first head-coaching role this year, leading Çukurova BK in Turkey. His roster includes five current WNBA players: Chelsea Gray, Briann January, Tiffany Hayes, DeWanna Bonner and Jonquel Jones.

Wade and Vatansever’s relationship goes back a number of years when the two were coaching on opposing sidelines in Europe. Wade’s first memory of Vatansever was his energy.

“The first thing I said to him after the game was ‘your energy seems infectious,’ ” Wade said.

Vatansever’s first coaching job in the WNBA was as a coaching intern on Jenny Boucek’s Seattle Storm staff. He spent three seasons there before joining Amber Stock’s staff with the Sky in 2017. When Wade became the Sky’s sixth coach and general manager, Vatansever remained. Over the last four seasons, Vatansever has developed into a top assistant coach in the league, and he led the Sky to back-to-back wins in June during Wade’s two-game absence because of COVID-19.

Vatansever has not interviewed for any of the three WNBA coaching vacancies (Indiana, Dallas and Los Angeles), which came as a surprise to himself and Wade.

“My time will come,” Vatansever said. “I trust my work. I always did. Opportunities always come, all I need to do is keep working hard.”

Edwards

The first person to ask Edwards about coaching was her college coach, Pat Summitt.

Nearing graduation, exhausted from a tournament run that ended with a heartbreaking 79-75 overtime loss to Virginia after having already won two national championships for Tennessee, Edwards told Summitt she had no interest. But less than a year later she was coaching her high school alma mater in Flint, Michigan. It was the opportunity to impact youth that drew in Edwards. Her career on the bench was paused when she returned to the court to play overseas in Turkey, Israel and Italy before four seasons in the WNBA and two in the American Basketball League between 1996 and 2002.

The 2022 season was Edwards’ second with the Sky and fifth as an assistant coach in the WNBA. She previously worked as an assistant coach with the Sparks from 2016-18. Prior to that, she was the head coach at Alcorn State from 2008-15.

“One of the things I’ve looked at over the years coaching at the highest level is sometimes you think you’ll have the biggest impact at the collegiate level,” Edwards said. “But at this level too you still can make that imprint on players’ lives.”

Edwards dabbles in real estate during the WNBA’s offseason, buying properties and flipping them. Right now she’s finishing a property in Detroit and working to sell another in Columbus, Ohio.

Edwards is never fully removed from the game though, even in the offseason. She adds NBA and collegiate practices to her schedule to continue learning, she said.

Wauters

When Wauters retired following the Tokyo Olympics, she expected to briefly step away from basketball. She had begun to think about a coaching career toward the end of her playing career but didn’t expect the transition to be immediate.

Following the 2022 season, Wauters returned to Belgium. Along with coaching, Wauters works as a keynote speaker, working with large companies and small groups to share messages about resilience and successful team-building.

Next week, Wauters’ first book, ‘‘The Game of Life,’’ will be published in Belgium. The book is written in Dutch, but Wauters said there is potential for it to be translated into other languages eventually. In the book, similar to her messages as a speaker, Wauters elaborates on how lessons she learned throughout her career can be interpreted across industries and applied for success.

After one season as an assistant with the Sky, Wauters has no intention of stepping away from her young coaching career in large part because of the balance the WNBA offers her and her family. Ambition is important to Wauters, so a future as a head coach in the WNBA is something she already is envisioning, but she knows it’s a process.

“I do hope one day I’ll also get an opportunity to be a head coach,” Wauters said. “It’s about the right timing and right place. For now, I’d like to continue my learning process and get better.”

NOTE: Unless one of his assistants is tapped for a head-coaching job, Wade expects his staff to remain the same in 2023.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Brittney Griner gets support as she spends her 32nd birthday in Russian prison
Kahleah Copper’s offseason will look a little different this year after adding a gold medal to her trophy case
Removing owners like Arnim Whisler from women’s soccer league is only the start
Tiffany Jackson, former Texas standout and WNBA player, dies at 37
Russian court will hear Brittney Griner’s appeal on Oct. 25
The biggest questions facing the Sky this offseason start and end with their big three
The Latest
GODLAND.jpeg
Movies and TV
‘Godland,’ set in Iceland, wins top award at Chicago film festival
The Gold Hugo winner also claims a Silver Hugo for its cinematography.
By Bill Stamets
 
Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three
Cubs
Polling Place: Which ex-Cub would you be happiest to see win the World Series?
Did voters pick the Astros’ Dusty Baker, the Padres’ Yu Darvish, the Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber or the Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo?
By Steve Greenberg
 
Screen_Shot_2022_10_22_at_12.25.04_AM.png
Sports Saturday
ManningCast, Peyton and Eli’s take on ‘MNF,’ hooks viewers with mix of knowledge and needling
What’s the best part about the ManningCast airing opposite the Bears’ game Monday night? Fans can watch something more entertaining than the Bears’ game Monday night.
By Jeff Agrest
 
NLCS_Dodgers_Cubs_Baseball.JPG
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: One moment in time
Postseason has the quizmaster reminiscing about a historic year in Chicago baseball — 2016.
By Bill Chuck
 
Washington Commanders v Chicago Bears
Sports Saturday
Manning brothers preach patience with Justin Fields, but they like what they see
They said Fields, in his second season, was basically a rookie again, having to learn a new offense from a new coaching staff. And that takes time.
By Jeff Agrest
 