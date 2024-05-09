'The Office' reboot on Peacock will follow Midwestern newspaper's staff

Fans of “The Office": Get ready to clock back in.

Peacock has picked up a new mockumentary-style comedy from Greg Daniels, who adapted “The Office” for the U.S., and Michael Koman (“Nathan for You”) that takes place in the same universe as the Dunder Mifflin crew.

The new series, set to begin production in July, stars Domhnall Gleeson (“The Patient,” “About Time”) and Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus,” Season 2).

“The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters,” Peacock said in announcing the new and long-rumored project.

“The Office,” which launched the careers of Steve Carell, John Krasinski and Mindy Kaling, concluded its nine-season NBC run in 2013, and slowly blossomed into a major hit, especially on streaming.

For most of the show’s run, Michael “I want people to be afraid of how much they love me” Scott (Carell) bumbled his way through leading an office of quirky characters at the Scranton, Pennsylvania, paper company. Carell left the five-time Emmy-winning show after seven seasons, but returned for its finale. In 2020, “The Office” was the most-streamed show, according to Nielsen, with more than 57 billion minutes viewed.

Read more at usatoday.com