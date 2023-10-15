The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Liberty beat Aces 87-73 to avoid WNBA Finals sweep

New York struggled in the first two games against the Aces in Las Vegas, but the Liberty found their shooting touch in Game 3 behind Jonquel Jones, who hit four of the team’s 13 3-pointers.

By  Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
   
SHARE Liberty beat Aces 87-73 to avoid WNBA Finals sweep
The Liberty’s Jonquel Jones and the Aces’ Kiah Stokes battle for a rebound.

The Liberty’s Jonquel Jones and the Aces’ Kiah Stokes battle for a rebound.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Jonquel Jones scored 27 points and Breanna Stewart added 20 to help the New York Liberty beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-73 on Sunday in the WNBA Finals and force a Game 4.

New York struggled in the first two games against the Aces in Las Vegas, but the Liberty found their shooting touch in Game 3 behind Jones, who hit four of the team’s 13 3-pointers.

This was the Liberty’s first win in the WNBA Finals since Teresa Weatherspoon’s half-court shot in Game 2 against Houston in 1999. The Aces are up 2-1 in the best-of-five series and Game 4 is Wednesday night in New York.

The Liberty led by three at halftime before scoring the first eight points of the third quarter to take a double-digit lead, bringing the crowd of 17,143 to its feet. They led 61-50 after three quarters.

Behind A’ja Wilson, the Aces got to within six before Stewart hit a turnaround jumper and Betnijah Laney stole the ball from Jackie Young at halfcourt and made a layup to extend the lead back to 10.

Las Vegas didn’t challenge the rest of the way and star guard Chelsea Gray went back to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter after getting injured.

Kelsey Plum scored 29 points and Wilson added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Aces, who are looking to become the first team to win consecutive titles since the 2001-02 Los Angeles Sparks. That came on the heels of the Houston Comets winning the WNBA’s first four championships.

The Aces had won their first seven games in this postseason by an average of 17.3 points. They were looking to become the first team to go 8-0 in a WNBA postseason and the first to not lose a game since Seattle in 2020.

The first two games of the series, as well as the four regular-season meetings, were all blowouts, with the closest game being a nine-point win by New York on Aug. 28. That was the last loss the Aces had until Sunday.

New York had stretches of playing well in the first half, buoyed by the sellout crowd that included NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as well as basketball greats Dawn Staley, Sue Bird and Tony Parker. The Liberty extended their lead to 41-34 on Jones’ layup with 2:27 left in the half before the Aces got within 43-40 at the break. Jones had 16 points in the first half while Plum scored 15.

BIG APPLE BASKETBALL IS BACK

This was the first WNBA Finals game in New York since 2002, when the Liberty were swept by the Sparks. Aces coach Becky Hammon was playing on that New York squad and remembers how excited the city was amid the team’s success. No New York basketball team in either the NBA or WNBA has made it that far since.

“This is New York City, this is a basketball mecca. It’s good when all the sports teams do good. The Nets, the Knicks, the Liberty,” Hammon said. “It’s a basketball town. Fans here, they want and expect good basketball. When you don’t put it on the floor, they’ll let you know about it, too.”

Liberty greats Vickie Johnson, Crystal Robinson, Sue Wicks and Weatherspoon, who played with Hammon on New York’s previous Finals teams, were all in attendance and received a loud ovation from the crowd when they were introduced in the third quarter. New York’s coach at that time, Richie Adubato, was also in the crowd.

STAR-STUDDED CROWD

The Finals brought out celebrities from all walks of life, including musician Joan Jett, actors Jason Sudeikis and Michael Shannon and journalist Robin Roberts. Lil’ Kim performed at halftime.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Teresa Weatherspoon was Sky’s top target to fill head coach vacancy
Aces one win away from repeating as WNBA champs
Sky hire Teresa Weatherspoon as coach
Aces dominate Liberty 99-82 in WNBA Finals opener
Illinois’ Bielema, Notre Dame’s Freeman high on list of struggling coaches after Week 6
WNBA Finals features epic showdown most media can’t wait to ignore
The Latest
James Monroe Iglehart (center) stars as Louis Armstrong in “A Wonderful World.”
Theater
‘A Wonderful World’ offers great song and dance, but the telling of Louis Armstrong’s story needs some polish
Theatrical imagination comes up short in new musical boasting a dynamic, increasingly complex lead performance by James Monroe Iglehart.
By Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
 
Suzanne Somers appears on “Larry King Live” in 2007.
Obituaries
Suzanne Somers, ‘Three’s Company’ star, dies at 76
Effervescent actor also known from ‘She’s the Sheriff’ and ‘Step by Step’ had long battled breast cancer.
By Associated Press
 
Bears coach Matt Eberflus on the sideline.
Bears
Bears’ season falls apart as 19-13 loss to Vikings drops them to 1-5
Quarterback Justin Fields left with an injured throwing hand, and undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent took his place.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears guard Nate Davis is carted off the field.
Bears
Bears lose RG Nate Davis to ankle injury vs. Vikings
Davis got hurt when quarterback Justin Fields was driven into him on play in the first quarter.
By Jason Lieser
 
Washington wide receiver Giles Jackson (0) celebrates after scouring a touchdown against Oregon.
College Sports
Washington joins AP Top 5 for first time in six years
The top four teams in the country were unchanged after No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State all won Saturday in blowouts.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 