WNBA preseason power rankings, Sky at No. 8

A lot has changed since the 2022 season that saw the Las Vegas Aces and Sky tie for the best record in the league.

Candace Parker and Courtney Vandersloot left the Sky to form super teams on opposite sides of the country, Diamond DeShields landed on a new roster and after the retirement of Sylvia Fowles and Sue Bird, the Storm and Lynx are in uncharted territory.

The overhaul of teams throughout the WNBA has the league primed for a highly entertaining season. Here are our preseason power rankings:

1. Las Vegas Aces

2022 record: 26-10, WNBA Champions

The Aces have picked up the torch from the Sky as the team attempting to become the first to win back-to-back titles since the 2001-02 Sparks. Signing Candace Parker in free agency certainly helped their case. Whether she’s playing huge minutes or not is irrelevant. Parker brings leadership qualities that are proven to equate to titles.

2. New York Liberty

2022 record: 16-20

The Liberty raked in stars this offseason, acquiring Jonquel Jones in a trade and signing Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot in free agency. The biggest question is will they be able to develop the cohesion needed to win a title?

3. Washington Mystics

2022 record: 22-14

The Mystics have been left out of super-team conversations, but when all is said and done there would be no surprise if they were celebrating another championship. Elena Delle Donne said she feels the strongest she has in years, which should worry opponents.

4. Connecticut Sun

2022 record: 25-11, runner-up

Despite losing Jonquel Jones, the Sun have three formidable players back in DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones. Their Finals experience can set the tone for another big season for the franchise.

5. Dallas Wings

2022 record 18-18

Last year, the Wings won their first playoff game since 2009. This year,

Arike Ogunbowale will be joined by

All-Stars Diamond DeShields and Natasha Howard, setting them up for another playoff-caliber season.

6. Phoenix Mercury

2022 record: 15-21

Brittney Griner’s return home after being imprisoned in Russia for 10 months will have a profound impact on not just the Mercury but the entire league. Her presence, combined with Diana Taurasi, will be a catalyst for the Mercury’s success this year.

7. Los Angeles Sparks

2022 record 13-23

Curt Miller brings enough experience in his new role as coach of the Sparks to lead this roster anchored by 2016 WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike back to the playoffs.

8. Sky

2022 record: 26-10

If the Sky get another All-Star performance from Kahleah Copper, combined with a breakout season from Dana Evans and one of their newcomers, James Wade’s playoff streak won’t end this season.

9. Minnesota Lynx

2022 record: 14-22

The Lynx dynasty days are behind them after the retirement of Sylvia Fowles. The franchise is in good hands, though, with star forward Napheesa Collier but will still be on the outside looking in.

10. Atlanta Dream

2022 record: 14-22

After acquiring Allisha Gray this offseason to play alongside rookie of the year Rhyne Howard, the Dream certainly will shock some teams. But they are still building toward the playoffs.

11. Seattle Storm

2022 record 22-14

Free agency depleted the Storm’s once title-contending roster. Jewell Loyd remains but she alone can’t carry this team of younger players to a winning season.

12. Indiana Fever

2022 record: 5-31

After selecting Aliyah Boston with the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft, the Fever took a step forward in their attempt to ascend from the depths of the league, but there’s still work to be done in Indiana.