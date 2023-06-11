The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

A familiar Ace: Candace Parker, Las Vegas get past Sky

Former champ says she was close to returning but has no hard feelings

By  Annie Costabile
   
Candace Parker

Candace Parker #3 of the Las Vegas Aces reaches out to fans as she runs off the court after the team’s 93-80 victory over the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 11, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — All season long, the Sky have faced reminders of their very recent championship past.

For Sky star Kahleah Copper, the last remaining starter from the Sky’s 2021 championship team, those reunions have been anything but easy. Sunday was different.

Candace Parker was the last championship-winning teammate the Sky and Copper had left to cross paths with this season, and the reunion was bittersweet. For the Copper, losing to Parker and the Aces 93-80 was the bitter part.

Hugging Parker and her family provided the sweet.

“I’m still mad at her,” Copper told the Sun-Times of her former teammate, who has become like family. “But she played great. It’s just good to see her and see her happy with her family after the game. I know that’s what’s most important for her.”

Parker’s decision to sign with the Aces as an unrestricted free agent was the first domino to fall in what ended up being a cascade of player departures in free agency. The two-time WNBA champion has maintained that her decision came down to family.

Sunday, she reiterated that but said her return to the Sky nearly happened.

“Really close,” Parker told the Sun-Times when asked how close she was to re-signing with the Sky. “Yeah, really close. I mean, honestly, every day in terms of the family situation, that was it.”

Parker finished with 10 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals against the Sky. It was her most complete stat line of the year. In her 16th season, playing for her third team in the WNBA, Parker is still searching for her rhythm.

Through eight games, she’s shooting 23.1% from three and 34.5% from the field while averaging 4.9 rebounds per game and 2.4 assists. A luxury for Parker is that playing with the Aces, a loaded team not lacking firepower, gives her space to do so.

“I’m not worried [about finding my rhythm,]” Parker said. “It’ll come in time and defensively, just as much as offensively it’s finding that rhythm as well and learning everybody.”

Against the Sky, the Aces and Parker had no problem finding their rhythm.

The Sky trailed by nine to end the first quarter, but that deficit ballooned to 17 by the end of the first half. The Aces were able to extend their lead to as many as 29, shooting better than 60% from the field for much of the game and capitalizing off of Sky turnovers.

They outscored the Sky 50-28 in the paint, led by A’ja Wilson who finished with a game-high 21 points. Marina Mabrey led the Sky with 20 points and Copper added 18, six rebounds and three assists.

Similar to former Sky teammates Courtney Vandersloot and Azura Stevens, Parker said there are no hard feelings about the way the Sky’s back-to-back title pursuits ended. But as the buzzer sounded in Game 5 of the Sky’s semifinal loss to the Sun, Parker was the first player off the court, exiting before huddling with her teammates.

It painted the picture of what was to come. Parker was adamant her exit was nothing more than anger over how the game ended.

“I wasn’t mad at anybody except for Connecticut,” Parker said. “Looking back, I wish I would have stayed on the court, but I don’t know what I would have done if I would have stayed on the court.”

Parker has never been an athlete to play the what-if game. So, when she paused to contemplate the question of how much she thought about the Sky being the last franchise she would play for in her career, her peace with reality was apparent.

At this point, she said, “Everybody, I feel, tried to do what was best for themselves.”

But, if Parker were writing the storybook version, she admitted the last chapter would read differently.

“I’m a huge believer in things happening the way they happen,” Parker said. “Just as what led me to Chicago, family, led me here. So, I mean storybook ending, yes [I thought about Chicago being the organization I retired with.] But, life.”

