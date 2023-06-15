The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Fever rookie Aliyah Boston making WNBA history

In the early returns for WNBA All-Star voting, Boston’s 23,594 votes were fourth-most behind A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Brittney Griner.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Fever rookie Aliyah Boston making WNBA history
Indiana Fever v New York Liberty

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Aliyah Boston is making history in her rookie season, and no one is surprised. 

A student under South Carolina coach Dawn Staley’s tutelage, Boston has been ready for the professional stage for some time. 

“[Dawn] is one of the greatest that’s ever played,” Sky coach/general manager James Wade said. “She approaches the game a certain way, and she breathes that into her players. She always gets the type of players that are very athletic, make decisions quickly, lead the game and have high IQs. Those are some of the things you look at when you say how can a player adapt to the WNBA.” 

Boston was selected with the first overall pick by the Fever with the expectation that she would return the franchise to glory. Nine games into the season, she’s on track. 

She’s the Fever’s second-leading scorer with 14.7 points per game. She also is averaging 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 28.3 minutes per game. On Tuesday, she led the Fever to a win over the Mystics with 23 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, all game highs. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first time in WNBA history that a rookie led all players in a game in those categories. 

According to ESPN Stats & Info, she also was the youngest player in league history and the first player in Fever history with 20 points on 75% shooting, 10 rebounds and five assists. 

Staley tweeted her praise after the game, saying, “Aliyah Boston! I said stand up and take a bow! By the way, you make me smile big!” 

In the Fever’s last meeting with the Sky, Boston’s fourth-quarter performance was largely the reason the Sky needed to force overtime. Wade said she was the best player on the court, and her team-high 25 points on 12-for-15 shooting from the field supported his claim. 

“The biggest thing is trying to get the ball out of her hands because she’s so efficient,” Elizabeth Williams said. “That’s really going to be our focus [Thursday night], trying to be disruptive and make her uncomfortable.” 

She led the Fever with 19 points in their 92-90 victory.

The Fever brought a 3-6 record into the game at Wintrust Arena, but as Wade has said, their record doesn’t indicate the team they are. 

They played the league-leading Aces better than the Sky, losing by four at the beginning of the month, and they beat two teams the Sky failed to in the Mystics and Dream. In the early returns for WNBA All-Star voting, Boston’s 23,594 votes were fourth-most behind A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Brittney Griner

Wade is reminded of a Hall of Famer when he watches Boston. 

“I got a chance to work with Sylvia Fowles,” Wade said. “[Boston] gives you that type of presence where she really commands a lot of space. Her timing on duck-ins is really great. She keeps her feet down, so she’s not traveling. Her touch around the rim is so amazing.

“She’s special, and they really have themselves a special franchise player.” 

Injury update

Kahleah Copper was absent from practice all week, and after being listed as questionable ahead of Thursday’s game, she was downgraded to out (personal) two hours before tipoff. She was with the team at the shootaround and on the bench.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky blow late lead to Fever in third straight loss
Sky prioritizing mental focus as they navigate two-game skid
Dwyane Wade expresses interest in investing in Sky
A familiar Ace: Candace Parker, Las Vegas get past Sky
Sky bring in Khaalia Hillsman and Taylor Soule on hardship contracts
WNBPA calls for charter travel after Brittney Griner, Mercury harassed in Dallas airport
The Latest
061523_Sky_vs_Fever_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__5_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky blow late lead to Fever in third straight loss
The Sky (5-6) held a seven-point lead with seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter, but an 11-0 run by the Fever erased it.
By Annie Costabile
 
Marcus Stroman
Cubs
Solid Stroman seals Cubs’ sweep over visiting Pirates
“I think we’ve got a little momentum going right now,” the pitcher said. “Things finally kind of turned in our favor.
By Mike Clark | mclark@suntimes.com | @mikeclarkpreps
 
Cody Bellinger
Cubs
Bellinger back from the IL, and now the real fun begins
He’s not yet up to speed in the outfield, so the immediate plan is for him to stay at first base.
By Mike Clark | mclark@suntimes.com | @mikeclarkpreps
 
Anjanette Young speaks to reporters outside the Chicago Police Department headquarters, in December 2020.
Crime
Chicago Police Board votes to fire sergeant in charge of botched Anjanette Young raid
The board voted 5-3 in favor of discharging Sgt. Alex Wolinksi, who was in charge when officers mistakenly burst into the home of social worker Anjanette Young in 2019.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
COPA released a video of the police shooting in July of Terrell Eason. | Screenshot
Crime
Chicago cops facing dismissal for fatally shooting armed man in 2018 instead get 10-day suspension
Former Supt. David Brown argued that 33-year-old Terrell Eason didn’t pose an ‘imminent threat’ when officers opened fire. The police board Thursday found them not guilty of using unnecessary deadly force.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 