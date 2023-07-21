Sky’s lack of cohesion out of the All-Star break might be an indication that this group will never find it

SEATTLE — The Sky returned from All-Star break, rested mentally and physically with a reestablished excitement to return to play.

By Thursday night, that excitement was replaced with frustration as they dropped their fourth straight game and first in the second half of the season. Following their 80-62 loss to the Mercury, three-time All-Star had little to say, but even her limited words said it all.

“I don’t know,” Copper said in response to a question about how the team is navigating the patience needed with a brand new group and the urgency required to secure a playoff spot. “We just gotta figure it out.”

The Sky have had a non-stop list of things to figure out from the onset of the season. But 21 games into it, there’s not a lot of leeway to continue trying to make sense of this roster. Interim coach/general manager Emre Vatansever needs to make it make sense now.

Against the Mercury, the consistent issues that have plagued the Sky all season, rebounding, turnovers and a fourth-quarter slump were all on full display. They gave up 17 points off of second-chance looks, 13 points off of turnovers and allowed the Mercury to shoot 45% from three and 46% from the field.

The Mercury’s bench outscored the Sky 45-19, led by a game-high 20-point performance from Shey Peddy.

While their turnover count was low compared to some of their worst outings, it was their timing and the Sky’s response to them that indicated a bigger problem. The Sky, despite having strong visible friendships off the court, are consistently disconnected in their play.

Vatansever bristled at the assessment postgame Thursday night.

“Why do you make that comment?” Vatansever asked in response to a question about the team’s visible disconnection at times on the floor.

The misreads on offense, slumped shoulders and a lack of communication in adverse in-game moments are all places to start.

“Not at all,” Vatansever said about whether or not he believes this team’s lack of cohesion is an issue. “I mean, we came back. There are 40 minutes in a game and there are ups and downs. Of course, there are some times that disconnection happens for both teams, but no. Nothing big.”

Whether the issues are big or small, this team hasn’t been able to find its rhythm and is inching closer to being knocked out of the playoffs entirely.

The Sparks are currently one game behind the Sky for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs. A tight playoff race isn’t what should concern the Sky, either. In the WNBA, the final three spots are commonly determined on the last day of the regular season. The real concern is, if put in that position, do the Sky have a strong enough belief that they can get it done together?

“I definitely have the confidence [that this group can win together,” Copper said. “It’s just a matter of putting it all together and figuring it out.”

Vatansever still appears to be figuring things out. From his coaching staff to his rotations, nothing has been consistent.

He’s gone back and forth between Dana Evans and Marina Mabrey in his closing rotation. Against the Mercury, he subbed Mabrey out with eight minutes to play and she spent the rest of the game on the bench. She finished with four points on 2-for-12 shooting.

As far as Vatansever’s coaching staff goes, former Sky assistant Awvee Storey was on the back of the bench Thursday night. When asked about it postgame, Vatansever said Storey is a new addition but he didn’t provide a clear answer on what his role will be.

“He’s like basketball strategy,” Vatansever said. “But he’ll be bouncing around with a lot of things.”

Sky PR also declined to clarify Storey’s role, instead, they told the Sun-Times there will be an announcement coming regarding coaching changes but opted not to disclose when. It’s unclear whether or not Storey’s addition means another member of the Sky’s coaching staff is leaving.