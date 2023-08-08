The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Lynx snap Sky streak, keeping them at eighth in the league standings with 13 games left

After three straight games eclipsing 100 points, the Sky lost 88-79 to the Lynx.

By  Annie Costabile
   
The Sky had a chance to gain an edge in the playoff race Tuesday night. A victory against the Lynx meant they’d swap the seventh and eighth places in the postseason standings.

But after scoring more than 100 points in their last three games, the Sky’s firepower seemed to run out in an 88-79 loss at Wintrust Arena. They shot 42.1% from the field and 39.3% from three-point range, compared to 52.2% and 53.5% in the previous three games.

“We just missed shots,” interim coach and general manager Emre Vatansever said. “Sometimes you do, sometimes you don’t.”

The Sky went on an 8-0 run in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter to cut the Lynx’s lead to four with 28.9 seconds to play. But with a chance to make it a one-possession game, guard Courtney Williams turned the ball over.

The Sky gave up 18 points off 11 turnovers, including four turnovers in the fourth quarter as they attempted to rally. The Lynx took three straight trips to the free-throw line to close the game.

“[Fourth-quarter turnovers] are big,” Sky center Elizabeth Williams said. “If you want to be a championship team — right now, we’re just working to be a playoff team — you can’t do that.”

The Sky went to the free-throw line five times, compared to 26 attempts for the Lynx.

Forward Kahleah Copper, who has been on a tear since the All-Star break, averaging 24.6 points in the second half before Tuesday, led the Sky with 23 points. Elizabeth Williams added 18 points and nine rebounds.

Courtney Williams was held scoreless through the first half. Her first field goal was a three-pointer from the corner to close the third quarter. She scored nine points in the fourth to finish with 12 points, six rebounds and two assists, but the Sky needed more from every-one. The bench added just 12 points, led by forward Robyn Parks, who finished with six.

Before the game, Vatansever emphasized the effectiveness of the Sky’s disruptive defense over the last three games. Since the All-Star break, they have gone to a zone in spurts, which players have credited for helping to advance their communication. Vatansever used that approach again Tuesday.

At one point, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve yelled from the bench, “I need you guys to score down there!” The Lynx proceeded to set a new season high in assists, finishing with 26 on 30 made field goals. Forward Napheesa Collier had a game-high 29 points and nine rebounds.

The Sky forced 18 turnovers but converted them for just 13 points.

At 12-16, the Sky are now 1½ games behind the Lynx (14-15) and one game behind the Mystics (13-15), who traded the sixth and seventh spots in the league standings with the Mystics’ 91-72 loss to the Mercury in Phoenix. The Mystics have been without Elena Delle Donne, who has been battling an ankle injury since before the All-Star break. The Sky face them on the road Sunday after a visit to New York to face the Liberty on Friday.

