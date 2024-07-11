The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Slumping Marina Mabrey has better night, but it’s not enough for Sky against Liberty

The Sky’s second-half defense faltered, specifically against Sabrina Ionescu; Angel Reese extends her double-double streak to 15 games in loss.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Slumping Marina Mabrey has better night, but it’s not enough for Sky against Liberty
Sky guard Marina Mabrey looks to pass against the Liberty on July 11, 2024 in New York.

Sky guard Marina Mabrey looks to pass against the Liberty on July 11, 2024 in New York.

Catalina Fragoso/Getty Images

Guard Marina Mabrey isn’t lacking in confidence.

She exudes it when she talks to opponents on the court. It’s reflected in her cold stares after making clutch shots in big moments.

Unfortunately for the Sky, those moments have been scarce this season. On Thursday in the Sky’s 91-76 loss to the Liberty, she had her best shooting night in the last six games, going 5-for-9 from the field, including 4-for-5 from three-point range, and scoring 15 points.

To some, that might be something to celebrate, but the point is, Mabrey is better, and she knows it. For the Sky to be successful, they’ll need more from her.

Latest on the Sky and WNBA

“[I bounce back] by trusting my process,” Mabrey said, “knowing I’m one of the best shooters in this game, continuing to practice the way I have and believe in myself. I’m human but just trying to build my confidence back up one day at a time.”

Mabrey was acquired by the Sky in 2023 as part of a three-team trade in which former coach/general manager James Wade sent a relatively unknown European forward — Leonie Fiebich — to the Liberty.

At the time, parting with Fiebich seemed like the least of the Sky’s worries after giving up a heap of draft stock. But in this game, she proved to be the type of player the Sky need: a lengthy wing with a strong long-range game.

Fiebich had 13 points and shot 4-for-5 from three-point range.

The Sky’s biggest issue, though, wasn’t Mabrey or even a lack of three-point production. Their second-half defense faltered, specifically against Sabrina Ionescu.

She had only two points in the first half, shooting 1-for-8 from the field, but Ionescu finished with a team-high 21 points and went 7-for-17 from the field and 4-for-7 from three.

“We didn’t stay connected to her,” Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said. “Any space that she gets, she has a quick trigger. She can shoot it from deep. Wherever she goes, you have to go.”

Rookie Angel Reese struggled against the Liberty’s MVP frontcourt duo of Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones.

In one sequence, she got blocked by Jones. Two plays later, Stewart denied Reese’s shot. She shot 5-for-17 from the field, but her WNBA-record double-double streak continued in front of a history-making crowd.

Reese notched her 15th consecutive double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. The sellout crowd of 17,758 fans was the highest attendance at Barclays Center for a Liberty game.

When Reese grabbed her 10th rebound, the fans erupted as if it were a home crowd.

“The basketball gods keep blessing me,” Reese told reporters in New York. “I don’t even know how I did that. I didn’t have a great game, obviously.”

Isabelle Harrison had her first double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Chennedy Carter led all scorers with 22 points and had five assists.

Two games remain for the Sky before the WNBA has a nearly three-week break for the Olympics. They play the Liberty again on Saturday at home and the Aces on Tuesday on the road.

The biggest question regarding Reese’s streak since she broke the record set by Candace Parker is how far she can take it.

“It’s all up to [Reese] and the work she puts in out there,” Weatherspoon said.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky's third meeting with Dream comes with playoff implications
Caitlin Clark or Angel Reese? Here's one way to look at it
Chennedy Carter gets nod from Sue Bird in a resurfaced livestream
Angel Reese’s 13th consecutive double-double sets WNBA record
The WNBA Rookie of the Year race comes down to Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark
Status of Sky's new practice facility remains uncertain
The Latest
ISP-022824-02.JPG
Crime
Person fatally shot on the Dan Ryan in Chatham
Troopers responded about 5:15 p.m. to a reported shooting on I-94 between 79th and 83rd Streets, Illinois State Police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
DINER-071224-5.jpg
Food and Restaurants
Cozy Corner restaurant in Oak Park to close after 65 years: 'The saddest part about this is the customers'
After rent disputes and having a deal fall through, owners Georgia Dravilas and Peter Gerousis made the difficult decision to shut down the business.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
White Sox pitcher Jonathan Cannon, left, listens to manager Pedro Grifol in the dugout in the second inning of a game against the Tigers.
White Sox
As White Sox hit rock bottom, young pitching is looking up
Rookies Jonathan Cannon and Drew Thorpe — not to mention All-Star Garrett Crochet — forming one of majors’ best rotations in last 32 games
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Chicago Cubs v Baltimore Orioles
Cubs
What Cody Bellinger landing on IL with fractured finger means for Cubs' offense, trade deadline
In a corresponding move, the team recalled Alexander Canario.
By Maddie Lee
 
VIOLENCE-071124071024-22.jpg
Education
Mayor Johnson rejects cuts in CPS’ proposed budget meant to fill a half-billion deficit
CPS officials say cuts to staffing and other areas, among other initiatives, are needed to balance the budget this month. It’s unclear what path Johnson might take to fill the hole.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ  and Nader Issa
 