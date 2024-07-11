Slumping Marina Mabrey has better night, but it’s not enough for Sky against Liberty

Guard Marina Mabrey isn’t lacking in confidence.

She exudes it when she talks to opponents on the court. It’s reflected in her cold stares after making clutch shots in big moments.

Unfortunately for the Sky, those moments have been scarce this season. On Thursday in the Sky’s 91-76 loss to the Liberty, she had her best shooting night in the last six games, going 5-for-9 from the field, including 4-for-5 from three-point range, and scoring 15 points.

To some, that might be something to celebrate, but the point is, Mabrey is better, and she knows it. For the Sky to be successful, they’ll need more from her.

“[I bounce back] by trusting my process,” Mabrey said, “knowing I’m one of the best shooters in this game, continuing to practice the way I have and believe in myself. I’m human but just trying to build my confidence back up one day at a time.”

Mabrey was acquired by the Sky in 2023 as part of a three-team trade in which former coach/general manager James Wade sent a relatively unknown European forward — Leonie Fiebich — to the Liberty.

At the time, parting with Fiebich seemed like the least of the Sky’s worries after giving up a heap of draft stock. But in this game, she proved to be the type of player the Sky need: a lengthy wing with a strong long-range game.

Fiebich had 13 points and shot 4-for-5 from three-point range.

The Sky’s biggest issue, though, wasn’t Mabrey or even a lack of three-point production. Their second-half defense faltered, specifically against Sabrina Ionescu.

She had only two points in the first half, shooting 1-for-8 from the field, but Ionescu finished with a team-high 21 points and went 7-for-17 from the field and 4-for-7 from three.

“We didn’t stay connected to her,” Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said. “Any space that she gets, she has a quick trigger. She can shoot it from deep. Wherever she goes, you have to go.”

Rookie Angel Reese struggled against the Liberty’s MVP frontcourt duo of Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones.

In one sequence, she got blocked by Jones. Two plays later, Stewart denied Reese’s shot. She shot 5-for-17 from the field, but her WNBA-record double-double streak continued in front of a history-making crowd.

Reese notched her 15th consecutive double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. The sellout crowd of 17,758 fans was the highest attendance at Barclays Center for a Liberty game.

When Reese grabbed her 10th rebound, the fans erupted as if it were a home crowd.

“The basketball gods keep blessing me,” Reese told reporters in New York. “I don’t even know how I did that. I didn’t have a great game, obviously.”

Isabelle Harrison had her first double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Chennedy Carter led all scorers with 22 points and had five assists.

Two games remain for the Sky before the WNBA has a nearly three-week break for the Olympics. They play the Liberty again on Saturday at home and the Aces on Tuesday on the road.

The biggest question regarding Reese’s streak since she broke the record set by Candace Parker is how far she can take it.

“It’s all up to [Reese] and the work she puts in out there,” Weatherspoon said.