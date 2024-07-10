Marina Mabrey finding other ways to be productive in midst of shooting slump

The Sky need a three-point shooter.

After the team waived guard Kysre Gondrezick, general manager Jeff Pagliocca is expected to add a shooter on a seven-day contract or even through a deal before the WNBA trade deadline Aug. 20.

Guard Marina Mabrey might be the Sky’s answer, provided she can find her shot. Mabrey is a 35.5% career three-point shooter but is in the midst of one of the worst slumps of her career halfway through her second season with the Sky. In the last nine games, Mabrey is averaging 12.2 points and is shooting 26.7% from three-point range.

Her clutch shooting paints an even worse picture. In the Sky’s 14 clutch games this season — defined as games with a difference of five points or fewer in the final five minutes — Mabrey isn’t even averaging a full point and is shooting 18.2% in clutch minutes.

‘‘I don’t really think I’ve found my flow,’’ Mabrey said after the Sky’s loss Sunday to the Storm. ‘‘But it’s really not about that. We went 2-1 on the road, which is good for us.

‘‘I’m going to find my stuff eventually. I’m not too worried about it.’’

Coach Teresa Weatherspoon isn’t concerned, either. During Mabrey’s slump, Weatherspoon’s focus has been on emphasizing the impact she can make beyond scoring.

‘‘When the ball isn’t falling, there are many things you can do in this game that bring so much success to the team,’’ Weatherspoon said. ‘‘She’s not one-dimensional. When the ball isn’t falling, she can run the offense and get everybody involved. She’s ready to defend, rebound. There are many things she can do to be of help to us.’’

Mabrey entered the game Wednesday against the Dream averaging five rebounds and 4.4 assists. When it comes to finding her shot, Weatherspoon said it starts with her being aggressive.

‘‘Get to the rim, get to the foul line and get your stroke,’’ Weatherspoon said. ‘‘She’ll find her way.’’

All-Star addition?

Rookie forward Angel Reese is the Sky’s lone All-Star for the game July 20 in Phoenix, but guard Chennedy Carter is making a strong case to be included in the skills challenge in the lead-up to the game.

Acknowledged by her peers and opponents as the guard with the quickest first step in the league, Carter is the Sky’s leading scorer at 16.5 points per game. She also is averaging 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals.

Before the game against the Dream, Carter said she was looking forward to some time off during the Olympic break to relax and recover.

But asked whether she would accept an invitation to the skills challenge, Carter said, ‘‘Of course.’’

