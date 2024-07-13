Isabelle Harrison is establishing her role with Sky after injury

Isabelle Harrison is new to the Sky.

Yes, former Sky coach/general manager James Wade signed her in 2023, but a season-ending injury before the regular season even began delayed Harrison’s debut. Not only was she unable to play with the Sky last season, but she spent much of the year rehabbing in Texas.

Entering 2024 was like a fresh start for the nearly 10-year veteran, and halfway through, she’s making the most of the opportunity.

“As far as being out last year and my injury, I’m happy for that part,” said Harrison, a 6-3 forward. “I just want to play strong for the team and show them utilizing whatever way possible.”

Harrison, 30, began on a minutes restriction after missing all of the 2023 season following surgery to repair a torn left meniscus. By mid-June, she was a full go and has contributed impactful minutes off the bench.

She has averaged six points and 3.8 rebounds, playing 15 minutes per game. Harrison recorded her first double-double of the year, finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds in the Sky’s loss to the Liberty on Thursday.

“Feeling everybody’s support with me in that aspect, I really -appreciate that,” Harrison said. “I do believe I can contribute and be a help to the team just like everybody else.”

Coach Teresa Weatherspoon has yet to establish a consistent front-court rotation. The only steady roles on the team have belonged to rookie forward Angel Reese and guard Marina Mabrey.

Five weeks into the season, Weatherspoon replaced guard Dana Evans and wing Diamond DeShields with guards Chennedy Carter and Lindsay Allen in the starting five. Nearly two weeks after returning from injury, rookie center Kamilla Cardoso was thrust into the lineup, but only because of center Elizabeth Williams’s season-ending injury.

Weatherspoon largely has used an eight-player rotation, leaving forwards Michaela Onyenwere and Brianna Turner with multiple DNPs.

Carter and Allen have significantly affected the Sky’s success as starters. Before their roles changed, the Sky were eighth in the league in first-quarter points, averaging 20.4. Since June 16, the Sky are second in the league in first-quarter points.

Since being added to the lineup, Carter has averaged 21.6 points, ranking third in the league.

But Evans’ minutes have taken a considerable hit since the change. She went from averaging nearly 30 minutes to 14.4 in the 10 games since. She played fewer than 10 minutes in four of those games.

The Sky were 4-8 before Weatherspoon changed the lineup and have gone 5-5 since.

The question is whether the team has a better winning formula when it comes to Weatherspoon’s rotations, specifically in the frontcourt.

The loss Thursday was the second that drew scrutiny for Cardoso’s limited minutes. The first was the Sky’s 84-71 loss to the Storm on July 7.

In both instances, Weatherspoon attributed Cardoso’s limited -minutes to Harrison’s being in a rhythm.

Against the Liberty, though, Cardoso and Harrison were a pairing worth utilizing more in the second half, especially as Reese struggled against MVPs Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones.

Reese recorded her 15th consecutive double-double, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds, but shot 5-for-17. Cardoso, meanwhile, had eight points, hitting four of her five shots, and grabbed seven rebounds in 20 minutes.

Weatherspoon did not mince words this week when describing the player she believes Cardoso will be in the WNBA.

“Kamilla is going to be one you’re going to talk about forever in this league,” Weatherspoon said Tuesday. “She will be known as one of the best bigs to play this game. You can mark that and mark that right now.”

Weatherspoon’s opinion further emphasizes the question of whether the Sky’s frontcourt is being utilized to its full capabilities.