The Sky have some urgency to free agency

WNBA free agency officially begins Jan. 21, and it will be a significant one for the Sky.

What’s at stake? Nothing other than the future of the franchise’s highly touted new era, which stands to be defined by whatever is executed — or not executed — by the new regime. For the first time in the Sky’s 18 seasons, the team has an individual general manager — Jeff Pagliocca — calling the shots.

A quick refresher: Pagliocca was promoted to GM in October after a four-month stint as the team’s director of skill development but not before the Sky named Teresa Weatherspoon the coach.

On Thursday, teams began extending qualifying offers to earmark certain free agents as reserved — a player can only negotiate with their previous team unless released — and restricted — a player can talk or negotiate openly with any team, but their previous team has the right of first refusal. If qualifying offers aren’t extended, those players will become unrestricted — free to negotiate with any team — on Jan. 21.

A guide to the Sky’s free agency, starting with a list of the team’s free agents:

Rebekah Gardner, Reserved

Gardner is a product of former Sky coach/GM James Wade’s overseas scouting. The UCLA grad spent 10 years playing overseas, earning a reputation as a relentless two-way guard before turning a training-camp contract into a solidified roster spot in 2022. The Sky were tested by injuries last season, but arguably none more impactful than the loss of Gardner, who broke her foot less than a month into the season. Expect a fully healthy Gardner to re-sign with the Sky.

Ruthy Hebard, Restricted

Hebard is the only draft pick by Wade who was not waived or moved over the course of his 4½-year tenure with the franchise. In four seasons, Hebard has played a limited role as a result of a deep, veteran frontcourt that, over the years, has included Candace Parker, Emma Meesseman, Stefanie Dolson, Astou Ndour and Azura Stevens. Hebard’s future in Chicago likely will be contingent upon whether or not the Sky are able to add a star to their frontcourt in free agency.

Morgan Bertsch and Robyn Parks, Reserved

Both Bertsch and Parks provided worthwhile minutes for the Sky in 2023 after being brought in on training-camp contracts by Wade. Look for both to find homes on other training-camp rosters in 2024.

Courtney Williams, Unrestricted

Williams proved to be Wade’s most significant signing during his last free-agency period. During a season in flux, Williams was a capable point guard and played a pivotal role in the team narrowly securing its fifth consecutive postseason appearance. She finished fourth in the league in assists per game, averaging 6.3, and accounted for two of the 14 triple-doubles recorded in the WNBA last season. Williams told the Sun-Times that her future in Chicago will depend on how other free-agent dominos — such as Skylar Diggins-Smith — fall.

Alanna Smith, Unrestricted

Smith will not be short of suitors following a breakout season in 2023 that had her in contention for the league’s Most Improved Player award. With a similar playing style to the Bulls’ Alex Caruso, Smith made game-changing plays all season at the expense of her body. Failing to re-sign Smith would be a huge loss for the Sky.

Julie Allemand and Astou Ndour, Suspended

Wade suspended Allemand and Ndour before the start of last season. The Sky retain both players’ rights unless released. Considering it’s an Olympic year, it’s unclear if either will play in the WNBA this season.

Sky’s needs + top targets

The Sky have two pressing needs: a power forward/center and a point guard.

While Williams has proven her capabilities at point guard, opposing defenses had too easy of a job taking away inside scoring in 2023. The Sky finished ninth in points scored in the paint despite having one of the best downhill guards in the league in Kahleah Copper. The Sky needed Copper to become more of a three-point threat in 2023, but with the right point guard in place, she should get more of the looks at the rim that helped earn her Finals MVP.

Skylar Diggins-Smith is the guard in this free-agent class whom the Sky need to be all in on. Not only does she match with the hard-nosed, gritty and unrelenting competitive nature of Copper, Diggins-Smith’s style of play will allow the Sky’s scoring threats to flourish. She’s another strong downhill scoring guard who can space the floor because of the threat she presents from three-point range.

When it comes to forwards, the Sky’s options are limited and not because there aren’t available stars. They just won’t be available to the Sky.

Breanna Stewart, Elena Delle Donne, Brittney Griner, Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones are all unrestricted free agents. Stewart and the Liberty have made clear the 2023 MVP will be back in New York with the core designation the team used on Jan. 11. Delle Donne is not returning to Chicago after requesting a trade in 2017. Griner’s intentions are to re-sign with the Mercury.

Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones present interesting possibilities because those doors don’t appear to be completely closed. Jonquel told reporters during exit interviews she was trending towards returning to the Liberty in 2024. Brionna is coming off a season-ending Achilles rupture and could be interested in returning to a Sun team that, despite her absence, finished third in the league under coach Stephanie White.

Candace Parker

Parker is quickly becoming a household name as a media personality.

So, it’s never a surprise when the three-time WNBA champion answers questions about her eventual retirement with poetic clichés about having more years behind her on the court rather than in front. She knows how to play the game, on and off the court.

The Sky’s 2021 title appeared to be the perfect window for Parker to retire. She made history and had what seemed like the fairy-tale ending that so many athletes aspire to go out with. Luckily for basketball fans, Parker decided to return. In 2022, she continued to make history, becoming the first player to eclipse 6,000 points, 3,000 rebounds and 1,500 assists that June.

The Sky’s failure to return to the WNBA Finals in 2022 may have served as a catalyst for Parker’s decision to return for her 16th WNBA season.

After becoming the first player in the WNBA to win three titles with three separate franchises following her signing with the Aces as an unrestricted free agent in 2023, Parker’s retirement is once again front-and-center. Parker told The AP she plans to play if she’s healthy, and all signs from her social-media accounts point to that being the case.

So while her return seems likely, it’s not known what team she will play for. The Aces have included Parker in their 2024 schedule promotions. The seven-time All-Star said her decision to sign with the Aces was about doing what was best for her family. The Aces are the only team in the WNBA that can offer her proximity to her family and world-class player treatment, so expect Parker to re-sign as they look to become the first team to three-peat since the Houston Comets in the league’s first three seasons.

Top 10 WNBA free agents

