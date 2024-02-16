The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 16, 2024
Chicago Entertainment and Culture Business

‘Unsung Heroes’ art installation of current South Siders to open at new Chatham retail spot

The new retail store, Mahalia’s, is named for the former Chatham resident and legendary singer Mahalia Jackson, and it honors beloved Chatham residents.

By  Mariah Rush
   
SHARE ‘Unsung Heroes’ art installation of current South Siders to open at new Chatham retail spot
Artist and store manager Kristen Williams works on a portrait at Mahalia’s at 735 E. 79th St. in Chatham, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. The store features items made by Chicago’s black artists and makers. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Artist and store manager Kristen Williams works on a portrait at Mahalia’s at 735 E. 79th St. in Chatham, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. The store features items made by Chicago’s black artists and makers.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Soft and shiny gold-flecked papers are carefully arranged on nearly completed painted canvases by artist Kristen Williams on Thursday. Williams’ painting studio is tucked in the back of the newest addition to Chatham and “Mahalia’s Mile” on 79th Street.

The artist is the manager of the area's new retail store, Mahalia’s, named for the former Chatham resident and legendary singer Mahalia Jackson.

The canvases Williams has been pouring over for a year form a painting series called, “Unsung Heroes,” which will be unveiled Feb. 24 at a reception at the store at 735 E 79th St.

The paintings, whose particulars Williams hopes to keep a surprise before the reception, include “Chathamites” who are Black business owners that currently live in the neighborhood.

“It's portraits and paintings of some of the notable dignitaries and people who have owned businesses, and community leaders who have made a difference in Chatham,” Williams said.

The “Unsung Heroes” art installation has been in the works for a year, and was initially scheduled to be done earlier, but Williams decided Black History Month would make a good time to celebrate beloved Chatham residents.

“People love their historical notable (people), but this is able to honor these residents while they are still living, here and now,” said Nedra Fears, executive director of Greater Chatham Initiative.

The canvases will hang in the store facing outward, so they are visible from the street. Prints will hang around the community too.

The store itself opened Feb. 2 and was made possible by a $200,000 storefront activation grant given to Greater Chatham Initiative.

Various items are on display by local makers at Mahalia’s at 735 E. 79th St. in Chatham, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Various items are on display by local makers at Mahalia’s at 735 E. 79th St. in Chatham, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Before the grant, the leased space used to hold occasional pop-ups for vendors. The building next door, also rented, was used as an art gallery.

“We decided to bring them together as sort of a synergy,” Fears said.

Twenty-five Black vendors fill the space, with nearly all female owners. The vendors are carefully curated, Williams and Fears said.

“We have a point of view,” Fears said. “We wanted to have things that look like us. And so we definitely wanted to have products that look like and are reflective of the community.”

Some of these “quality and handmade items” include children’s books, natural candles and body products, artwork and brightly colored one-of-a-kind clothing items.

Various oils and fragrances are for sale at Mahalia’s at 735 E. 79th St. in Chatham, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Various oils and fragrances are for sale at Mahalia’s at 735 E. 79th St. in Chatham, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The grant is only active for one year, but they hope to make enough profit to make the store self-sufficient, Fears said.

So far, the store has been welcomed with open arms by the community, the two said. They hope to increase the number of vendors from 25 to 50, which shouldn't be hard — they’ve received many phone calls from potential vendors so far, Williams said.

Mariah Rush is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South and West sides.

Next Up In News
Ruling expected next week on bid to block Trump from Illinois ballot
ShotSpotter won’t be shut down in Chicago Friday
Picture Chicago: 14 Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Chiarugi Hardware celebrates 100 years of culture and community in Little Italy
Tom Shortlidge, creator of distinctive Crate & Barrel logo, dies at 80
School of the Art Institute of Chicago picks first female president of color
The Latest
EARLYVOTING-021624.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Abren sitios de votación temprana en el Loop para las elecciones primarias de marzo
El supersitio de votación temprana en el Loop abrió el jueves.
By Violet Miller
 
Yasmeen Elagha (center, in white shirt and beige head scarf) sits on a tan couch and chair in front of a tan patterned curtain with family members including two cousins, brothers Hashem Elagha (far&nbsp;left) and Borak Elagha (far&nbsp;right).
La Voz Chicago
Israel confirma que soldados detuvieron a hermanos palestinos cuya familia vive en suburbio de Chicago
Los Alagha, residentes del suburbio de Lombard, fueron autorizados hace meses por el Departamento de Estado de Estados Unidos para ser evacuados de Gaza con sus padres y familiares.
By Nader Issa
 
MAT Asphalt is located across from McKinley Park in an area designated an environmental justice community.
La Voz Chicago
Abogados tendrán primera reunión comunitaria para responder a preguntas sobre demanda contra MAT Asphalt
Algunos residentes cuestionaron por qué el bufete de abogados planearía una reunión 6 millas al norte de McKinley Park.
By Brett Chase
 
TAYLORSTREET-070320-9.jpg
Chicago
Chiarugi Hardware celebrates 100 years of culture and community in Little Italy
Today, a store that got its start selling paint, nails-by-the-pound and winemaking supplies on Taylor Street maintains a niche with its commitment to the neighborhood.
By Joanna Marszałek
 
Tom Shortlidge
Obituaries
Tom Shortlidge, creator of distinctive Crate & Barrel logo, dies at 80
“I can point to four or five people who really made the company a success in the early days, and Tom was definitely one of them,” said Crate & Barrel co-founder Gordon Segal.
By Mitch Dudek
 