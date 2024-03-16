‘Quintessential Chicago': River goes green for St. Patrick’s Day

Birds are chirping, temperatures are rising and the Chicago River is flowing neon green.

It must be mid-March in the city.

Thousands of revelers flooded the Loop on Saturday for the annual river dyeing and St. Patrick's Day Parade, including Lisa Henry, a Lincoln Square resident, who stood along the Freedom Boat Club docks waiting to board a vessel for a water-level view.

Henry has watched the dyeing from a boat for past six years and says it's the best way to take in the verdant spectacle.

“It’s quintessential Chicago. It’s one of the reasons why this city is the best in the world,” Henry said.

Chicagoans watch as the river is dyed green on Saturday for St. Patrick’s Day. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Henry arrived to the event in a neon green wig and boa, along with more muted green attire, matching the energy of a city that always goes all out for St. Paddy's.

“It’s just more friendly than usual,” Henry said. “We come alive together.”

Jonathan Levine, the vice president of regional operations for Freedom Boat Club who captained one of the company’s other ships, called it “a huge event for Chicago." It was Levine’s first time watching from the water in the five years since the company started setting sail on the river's greenest day of the year.

Can he ever go back to the riverside view?

“I don’t know,” Levine said, laughing. “That’s a tough question.”