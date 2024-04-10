Chicago Pride Parade to scale down due to city’s ‘safety and logistics concerns’

Chicago Pride Parade attendees will see a slightly scaled-down version this year due to "safety and logistics concerns raised by the city," according to PRIDEChicago, which produces the historic event.

The 53rd annual parade, which takes place on June 30, will limit its entries — including floats, marching bands and performers — to 125, organizers told the Sun-Times. Last year, the parade accepted 199 entries.

Known for drawing tens of thousands to Uptown, Lakeview and Lincoln Park, the event will also start an hour earlier at 11 a.m.

Organizers said they were informed of the city’s decision in discussions with the Chicago Department of Transportation and Chicago Police Department.

“We understand there will be some disappointed groups that will not march with us this year; we extend a heartfelt thank you for your support and understanding,” organizers said in an e-mail. “The Pride Parade has always been about celebrating LGBTQ+ pride, unity, and solidarity, and this year will be no different. As we prepare for this milestone event, we remain committed to prioritizing LGBTQ+ organizations, LGBTQ+-owned businesses, and businesses with LGBTQ Employee Resource Groups.”

City of Chicago spokesperson Erica Schroeder confirmed the downsizing.

“We are honored that the Chicago Pride Parade is one of the largest and most successful LGBTQ+ celebrations in the country,” Schroeder said in a statement. “As with all major events in the city, we are constantly evaluating options to improve safety while also delivering the best experience for our visitors, residents, and community.”

Parade organizers said they do not know if other large city parades, such as the Bud Billiken Parade on the South Side, have also been scaled down.

Founded in 1970 to commemorate the Stonewall uprisings in New York City, the Chicago Pride Parade is one of the oldest pride parades in the country. The 2024 theme is “Pride Is Power,” which puts a spotlight on the event’s role in creating visibility and advocating for the city and region's LGBTQ+ community, according to the PRIDEChicago website.

