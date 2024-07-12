The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 12, 2024
Cook County Jail detainee dies after medical emergency, sheriff's office says

The Cook County medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy on Ahmad Abed, who was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital less than two hours after an apparent medical emergency at the jail.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Cook County Jail, where a 32-year-old detainee died after a medical emergency on Friday.

A Cook County jail detainee died Friday, officials said.

Ahmad Abed, 32, of Bridgeview, suffered an apparent medical emergency shortly before 1 p.m. in the Residential Treatment Unit of the lockup, 2700 S. California Ave., the Cook County sheriff’s office said.

Security and medical staff began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and took Abed to Mount Sinai Hospital, the sheriff’s office said. He was pronounced dead at 2:25 p.m.

Details of the cause and manner of Abed’s death was pending an autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Abed was being held on multiple charges of violating an order of protection, according to court records.

Per protocol, the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is conducting an independent investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

