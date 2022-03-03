High-ranking Chicago cop defends DJ gig at casino while on medical leave

An internal investigation was opened after a high-ranking Chicago cop was seen on video working as a DJ at a northwest Indiana casino while on medical leave from the police department.

Capt. Saadia Carter, who has led a unit that investigates child sexual abuse and is the wife of the city’s second ranking police official, performed a DJ set last month at the Horseshoe casino in Hammond as part of an event commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

Carter, whose stage name is DJ Chyna, acknowledged in a Facebook post last month that she was on the “Medical Roll” after shoulder surgery as she pushed back on criticism from former mayoral candidate Paul Vallas, who noted Carter “moonlights as a DJ” and was seen “holding her arm in the air” during the performance.

An investigation into the matter was opened after an anonymous tip was made to the department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs, a police source told the Sun-Times.

Carter declined an interview request, but she denied any wrongdoing on Facebook. The police source said she wasn’t paid to perform and was cleared in advance to appear at the event by the department.

On Feb. 18, Vallas slammed Carter on Facebook while claiming the police department’s “real problem” is a system that promotes “unqualified and undeserving personnel into positions of leadership and affording them preferential treatment.” Vallas noted that Carter is the wife of First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter while decrying her DJ set.

“What kind of example of leadership is that?” Vallas said.

Carter shot back later that day, slamming Vallas’ failed mayoral run and criticizing his record as a public schools official in multiple cities.

As she defended herself, Carter said she and other Chicago cops had started a DJ group during the pandemic “to spread love through music” and “show police in a different light.” But she insisted that she followed “all rules regarding my recovery from a work related injury.”

“I did have shoulder surgery and to be honest with you, it takes more strength and effort to turn a steering wheel than it does to Deejay,” she wrote. “Current equipment requires you basically punch buttons.

“My hobby brings me much needed peace and happiness while I struggle to recover and as I watch my husband work his AZZ off daily for this great City, and still be targeted for the benefit of politics.”

