Pritzker says Illinois ‘unequivocally stands’ with Israel in battle with Hamas

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday soundly rejected acts of terror as he prayed with members of a Jewish synagogue in north suburban Glencoe and vowed that the country — and Illinois — will stand with Israel in its battle against Hamas.

The Democratic governor, who is Jewish, acknowledged that there are “peace-loving Palestinians and we must honor them.” But he called Hamas an “Iranian-backed army of murderers” at a Jewish United Fund solidarity event in the parking lot of the North Shore Congregation Israel.

“Hamas has always been a terrorist organization. And now the world can see. They have witnessed the inhumanity of this Iranian-backed army of murderers,” Pritzker said. “The images and videos of the invasion, the slaughtering of Israeli families, and the kidnappings of loved ones is sickening.”

More than 900 people have died in attacks that began on Saturday with a surprise attack by Hamas militants as Israelis wrapped up the Jewish festival of Sukkot. Another 2,500 people have been injured, including at least 11 American citizens, President Joe Biden said on Monday.

Pritzker said those who believe in peace, freedom and human rights “for Israelis, for Palestinians, for all humankind, must reject those who use terror as their weapon.”

“We pray today for the strength and safety of the men and women of the Israeli Defense Forces as they embark on this most difficult and important mission. Each step of the way they should know, and the people of Israel should know, that America and Illinois unequivocally stands with them in their battle to end the ongoing Hamas attacks,” Pritzker said. “We stand with Israel.”

The governor also acknowledged that the Illinois State Police is on alert for synagogues and gathering places for Jewish people across the state. He said there is no immediate threat that the FBI or law enforcement has detected.

“But they are remaining vigilant as should all of you,” Pritzker said.