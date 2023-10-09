The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 9, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Evanston mother, daughter missing in Israel after attack feared kidnapped

Natalie Raanan, 18, and her mother, Judith Raanan, 59, have not been heard from since around noon on Saturday, the day Hamas launched its offensive, according to family.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo and Associated Press
   
SHARE Evanston mother, daughter missing in Israel after attack feared kidnapped
Natalie Raanan and her mother Judith Raanan arrived in Israel in early September. They have not been heard from since around noon Saturday.

Natalie Raanan and her mother Judith Raanan arrived in Israel in early September. They have not been heard from since around noon Saturday.

Provided

A mother from Evanston and her daughter who were visiting Israel are missing, and family fear they have been seized by Hamas militants.

Natalie Raanan, 18, and her mother, Judith, 59, have not been heard from since around noon Saturday, the day Hamas launched its offensive, according to family. They were last in Nahal Oz, a kibbutz that was attacked by militants.

The two U.S. citizens landed in Israel in early September to celebrate the High Holidays and visit relatives, family said. They added that they want the United States government to do everything in its power to secure their release. 

Hamas and other militants in Gaza say they were holding more than 130 soldiers and civilians captured from inside Israel.

Around 900 people, including 73 soldiers, already have been killed in Israel, according to media reports. In Gaza, more than 680 people have been killed, according to authorities there; Israel says hundreds of Hamas fighters are among them. Thousands have been wounded on both sides.

On Monday, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. death toll in the war has gone up to 11 and an undetermined number remain unaccounted for. It was not yet clear if the missing are dead, in hiding, or had been taken hostage.

Biden said the U.S. believes it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held hostage by Hamas, but officials are working to confirm that.

“I have directed my team to work with their Israeli counterparts on every aspect of the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence and deploying experts from across the United States government to consult with and advise Israeli counterparts on hostage recovery efforts,” Biden said in a statement.

Hamas spokesman Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua told the AP that the group’s fighters continued to battle outside Gaza and had captured more Israelis as recently as Monday morning.

He said the group seeks the release of all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, which in the past has agreed to lopsided exchange deals in which it released large numbers of prisoners for individual captives or even the remains of soldiers.

Among the captives are soldiers and civilians, including women, children and older adults, mostly Israelis but also some people of other nationalities.

On Sunday, the U.S. dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel, and said it would send additional military aid.

Next Up In News
Home explodes in Woodstock; residents ordered to shelter in place
Chicagoans celebrate Italian American heritage at annual Columbus Day Parade: ‘It’s time for everybody to be happy again’
RFK Jr.’s independent run for president draws GOP criticism and silence from national Democrats
On the Route bike stores to close with owner hitting the road
Hamas militants kill at least 260 at outdoor music festival in southern Israel near Gaza
Israel seals off Gaza and launches more attacks as Hamas vows to execute hostages
The Latest
Asylum-seekers live at the Austin District police station in Chicago.
Editorials
Clarity begins at home: No need for mayor to visit the border to understand migrant crisis
There’s plenty for Mayor Johnson to do right here in Chicago to solve what is fast becoming the defining issue of his administration.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Smoke can be seen in Woodstock after a home exploded. Gas crews had been working in the area and natural gas flow cut off before the work was performed, Nicor said.
Suburban Chicago
Home explodes in Woodstock; residents ordered to shelter in place
The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District announced that a portion of Tryon Street was closed due to a natural gas leak, telling those in surrounding homes to shelter in place.
By Violet Miller
 
People wave Italian flags Monday as the 71st annual Columbus Day Parade travels down North State Street in the Loop.
Loop
Chicagoans celebrate Italian American heritage at annual Columbus Day Parade: ‘It’s time for everybody to be happy again’
The 71st annual parade honored the late Tony Bennett by naming his daughter, Antonia, as honorary grand marshal.
By Isabel Funk
 
On Monday in Philadelphia Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that he’ll end his bid to seek the presidency as a Democrat and instead run as an independent. Some of his siblings issued a statement denouncing his candidacy.
Politics
RFK Jr.’s independent run for president draws GOP criticism and silence from national Democrats
Kennedy was running a long-shot primary bid and holds better favorability ratings among Republicans than Democrats. Trump backers immediately took aim at hiim.
By Ali Swenson
 
Caitlin Jackson and Kevin Webb star in Kokandy Productions’ revival of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” at Chopin Theatre.
Theater
Chicago’s theater community reacts to cultural arts ‘crisis’ report
The state of cultural arts in Chicago is not lost on Mayor Johnson, she said, who met with nearly 20 theater producers from large and small-size organizations in August to get a briefing on the state of theater.
By Stefano Esposito and Miriam Di Nunzio
 