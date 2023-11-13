The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 13, 2023
City Hall News Chicago

Mayor Brandon Johnson appoints new Chicago health commissioner

Three months after firing Dr. Allison Arwady without ever meeting with her, Mayor Brandon Johnson chose Dr. Olusimbo “Simbo” Ige, managing director of programs at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, to replaced her as commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health.

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Mayor Brandon Johnson appoints new Chicago health commissioner
Chicago City Hall.

Chicago City Hall.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Three months after summarily firing the woman who led Chicago through the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Brandon Johnson has chosen a former New York City public health professional to take Dr. Allison Arwady’s place.

Dr. Olusimbo “Simbo” Ige, managing director of programs at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, will become the first Black woman to serve as Chicago’s permanent health commissioner. As an assistant health commissioner in New York, she helped lead that city through the pandemic.

Johnson hailed his choice as a “tremendous addition” who will “lead with compassion, competency and collaboration.” The Chicago Department of Public Health desperately needs all three to cope with more than 400 vacancies and the impending loss of hundreds of millions of dollars in pandemic-era federal funds.

“Dr. Ige is someone who understands the balance between hard data and community interaction when assessing public health problems and solutions, and with decades of experience in public health, she brings a clear-eyed understanding of both the challenges and the opportunities that CDPH and our city face, and how we will collectively overcome them,” the mayor was quoted as saying in a press release announcing the appointment.

At the Roberts Woods Johnson Foundation, Ige was charged with helping health organizations across the nation make their systems of care “accountable and equitable,” according to the mayor’s office. In addition to COVID response, her work at New York City’s health department included food security programs, housing and health initiatives, mental health programs, violence prevention, and the Public Health Corps initiative. 

Dr. Olusimbo “Simbo” Ige.

Dr. Olusimbo “Simbo” Ige has been chosen by Mayor Brandon Johnson to be Chicago’s next commissioner of the Department of Public Health.

LinkedIn

The press release quoted Ige as saying she looks forward to “bringing all that I have learned” to the new challenge.

“Through collaboration with the Johnson Administration and with community members in Chicago, I am confident that we can improve the health outcomes for all Chicagoans,” Ige was quoted as saying.

Dr. Julie Morita, the current executive vice-president of the Robert Woods Foundation, once served as Chicago’s health commissioner.  

“Knowing a little bit about her next position, I am confident that Dr. Ige possesses the knowledge and commitment to drive positive change in public health. Her passion is an inspiration,” Morita was quoted as saying in the news release.

Ige is the product of a nationwide search led by a committee that included former Il. Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike; Dr. Wayne H. Giles, dean of the School of Public Health at the University of Illinois at Chicago; Dr. David Ansell, a high-ranking official at Rush University Medical Center and Arturo Carillo, deputy director for health and violence prevention at the Brighton Park Neighborhood Council.

They chose four finalists, all of whom were interviewed by Johnson, who ultimately chose Ige.

“In an incredibly talented pool, Dr. Ige shone through as a highly-experienced and passionate public health leader who understands the critical juncture that public health departments find themselves,” Ezike was quoted as saying.

“Dr. Ige is unwavering in her commitment to nimbly navigate through this time and set the mission and work of public health on a firmer foundation.” 

Dr. Allison Arwady at a June 2020 news conference.

Dr. Allison Arwady at a June 2020 news conference during her time as commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Three months ago, Johnson summarily fired Arwady, who clashed with the Chicago Teachers Union for opening Chicago Public Schools during the pandemic earlier than the union wanted them to open without the protections the CTU had demanded.

Her firing was not a surprise, considering the fact that Johnson was a paid organizer to the CTU who owed his election to the millions of dollars contributed by and hundreds of foot soldiers provided by the teachers union and its affiliates.

But, it was the way Johnson fired Arwady—on a Friday night without so much as a meeting with the mayor or an opportunity to say goodbye to her staff---that opened the mayor to criticism.

Johnson has pointedly and repeatedly refused to say whether he was doing the CTU’s bidding by firing Arwady. Nor would he say why he terminated her without the courtesy of a face-to-face meeting.

“I don’t believe it’s right to discuss the termination of an employee publicly. Morally, I don’t subscribe to that,” Johnson told the Sun—Times in mid-August.

“I get it. Some people have become accustomed to these combative, adversarial dynamics that play out in the public. I’m not gonna do that because that’s not what the people of Chicago want.”

Ige takes over a department with a record number of vacancies at a time when pandemic-era federal funding is evaporating.

Johnson’s first budget proposes reopening two of Chicago’s shuttered mental health clinics in existing Health Department buildings and doubling personnel assigned to a program that calls for mental health professionals to respond to non-violent mental health emergencies instead of police.


Next Up In Politics
Assessment: Chicago’s mental health care model has too many barriers
Peoples Gas rate hike would hurt Chicagoans struggling to pay utility bills, advocates say
Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announces he is dropping out of the 2024 race
Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters rally in Chicago, Northbrook
CTU got what it wanted with elected school board bill, then did an about face
Lawmakers approve lifting Illinois moratorium on new nuclear reactors
The Latest
Protesters blocked escalators to upper floors at the Ogilvie Transportation Center on Monday.
Israel-Hamas War
Protesters demanding peace in Gaza block escalators at Ogilvie Transportation Center
Protesters who were arrested were led out of the building to cheers of “We love you” and “Ceasefire now.”
By Adora Namigadde | WBEZ
 
An illustration featuring dating app swiping.
Someone In Chicago
Someone in Chicago wonders why it’s so hard to find true love
The challenges of finding true love, or even authentic chemistry, with someone seems to get more difficult with each new generation. AI is presenting another obstacle.
By Ismael Perez
 
merlin_117262432.jpg
News
Pandas are leaving U.S. zoos. They made their American debut in Chicago.
The departure of Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and their cub Xiao Qi Ji at the National Zoo means the only giant pandas left in the United States are at the Atlanta Zoo. The first live panda seen in the United States arrived at Brookfield Zoo in 1937.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Flashing lights on a police vehicle.
Crime
Woman slain in South Shore
The 25-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 11:20 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Crandon Avenue, police said.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Crime scene tape. File photo
Crime
Man fatally shot in Garfield Park
He was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 11:25 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 