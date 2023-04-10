The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 10, 2023
City Hall News Politics

ShotSpotter, firm behind Chicago police gunshot-detection tool, changes its name

The rebrand comes months after the city extended the company’s contract for a second time. Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has vowed to end the deal.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE ShotSpotter, firm behind Chicago police gunshot-detection tool, changes its name
shotspotter_021917_03_67080206.jpg

A Chicago police official operates the ShotSpotter system at the Harrison District on the city’s West Side.

Frank Main/Sun-Times

ShotSpotter, the company behind the controversial gunshot-detection software used by the Chicago Police Department, announced on Monday a new corporate name as its future here remains uncertain.

The California-based firm will now be known as SoundThinking, though ShotSpotter “will retain its name as a product,” according to a company news release

The rebrand comes less than a week after its stock value tumbled following the election of Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson, who has vowed to end the city’s contract with the company.

The Sun-Times reported Friday that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration had quietly re-upped the contract for a second time in October, keeping it in place until at least Feb. 16. A City Hall source said there have also been “extensive conversations” about soliciting bids for similar technology because the market has expanded since the city’s initial $33 million ShotSpotter contract began in 2018.

On Monday, mayoral spokesman Ryan Johnson confirmed the city exercised an extension option and is now “in the process of new gunshot-detection solicitation.” He said the latest deal was struck “to ensure there was no lapse in gunshot-detection technology.” 

Johnson’s transition team hasn’t responded to questions about his plans. But as a candidate, he committed to end the ShotSpotter deal and insisted the technology is “unreliable and overly susceptible to human error,” adding it “played a pivotal role” in the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

SoundThinking CEO Ralph Clark extended an olive branch to the mayor-elect last week, saying the firm is “hopeful that we can demonstrate how ShotSpotter can best provide value to Chicago.”

A company spokesperson claimed the technology is 97% accurate and said the police department has credited the firm “with 125 lives saved in the last five years, the recovery of 2,985 firearms and 24,421 pieces of evidence.”

But in 2021, researchers found that nearly 86% of ShotSpotter deployments prompted no formal reports of crime. Then later that year, the city’s inspector general’s office issued a report warning the technology rarely leads to investigatory stops or evidence of gun crimes.

In announcing the company’s new name, SoundThinking also rolled out a set of tools that includes ShotSpotter, a law enforcement search engine, an investigation management system and software that helps direct both patrol and anti-violence resources.

“As the public safety landscape has evolved,” Clark said, “we have evolved with it.”

Next Up In Politics
NASCAR to close southbound LSD for 6 days, other major thoroughfares
Landmarks panel to consider recognition of 202 and 220 S. State buildings
MAT Asphalt wins up to $141M in city contracts after settling pollution complaints
Michelle Obama guests on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on April 19
Downtown’s doldrums will soon land in Mayor-elect Johnson’s lap
Gov. Ron DeSantis to make 1st public appearance in key state of South Carolina
The Latest
A map of the proposed route for the NASCAR race planned for July 2023.
Transportation
NASCAR to close southbound LSD for 6 days, other major thoroughfares
City officials released details about rolling road closures and traffic patterns leading up the July 1-2 race — the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course that is set to close. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue.
By David Struett
 
AP22361611974418.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Chicago’s ShotSpotter deal, funeral service details for two city firefighters and more in your news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
With more than&nbsp;5,000 unfilled teaching positions&nbsp;statewide, it is critical that we focus on teacher retention and systemic changes to support our educators and students, writes Anajah Roberts, executive director, Teach For America Greater Chicago-Northwest Indiana.
Letters to the Editor
Illinois can do more to solve the teacher shortage problem
With more than 5,000 open teaching positions statewide, it is critical that we focus on teacher retention and systemic changes to support our educators and students.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Police tape at a crime scene
Crime
Suspect shot during an attempted burglary in Lincoln Square
The suspect was shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was in fair condition, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Rutgers punter Ryan Anderson kicks in 2017.
Bears
Bears signing punter Ryan Anderson
The Bears are signing Ryan Anderson, the punter himself tweeted on Monday.
By Patrick Finley
 