Wednesday, May 22, 2024
City Hall News Chicago

CTA unveils ideas for open space under revamped L tracks in Edgewater, Uptown

Ten blocks of open space will be available when Red Line renovations are completed in late-2025. The transit agency is seeking public input on how the space can be utilized.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
Dozens of people attend a public community meeting to present preliminary designs and concepts for the under “L” activation between Lawrence to Bryn Mawr stations at Saint Ita Catholic Church, located at 5500 N. Broadway Ave. in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Residents welcomed the new spaces, but some expressed concerns about safety, security and upkeep. “My net impression is [it’s] great, but they need some way to deal with what happens after dark,” resident John Laswick said.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Skate parks, dog parks, fitness spaces, playgrounds, walking paths and areas for outdoor markets, all shaded under L tracks on the North Side.

Those were some of the proposals in the Chicago Transit Authority’s vision for more than a mile of new open space under renovated Red Line tracks stretching from West Lawrence to West Ardmore avenues in Edgewater and Uptown.

The agency presented its preliminary designs for the 10 blocks of open spaces at a public meeting Wednesday at Saint Ita Catholic Church, 5500 N. Broadway. The “under-L activation” undertaking is part of the Red and Purple Modernization project.

Community members turned out Wednesday as CTA officials presented preliminary designs for developing spaces under newly renovated L tracks on the Red Line on the North Side. People used sticky notes to attach comments to blueprints for the project.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Other highlights of the concept include space for artwork, rainwater catching systems, artificial turf areas and elevated boardwalks, all near the reconstructed Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr stations.

Adrienne Meyers, who lives near the tracks, said she was “incredibly excited” in the plans for the space. Meyers hopes the rejuvenated spaces will mean more foot traffic in the area, which can help local businesses.

“I love taking walks around the neighborhood, and it always feels better when there are other people out there,” Meyers said.

Chicago-based architecture firm Site Design, which partnered with the CTA for the project, created the preliminary designs based on feedback from residents during previous public meetings, transit officials said.

Wednesday’s meeting was intended to gather feedback on what residents would most like to see in the spaces. Attendees taped notes with comments and concerns to blueprints of the plan.

Under_L-2.png

Concept for one of ten blocks of open spaces planned underneath ‘L” tracks on the North Side.

CTA

Residents said they would prefer more unique seating areas, space for lawn games and flexibility for food trucks. The final designs will be presented at another meeting this summer. The agency aims to begin construction next spring.

But attendees also had some concerns over the designs. Meyers wondered who would be in charge of maintaining the spaces once they opened.

“Will these playgrounds fall apart and become injury hazards or will it be a wonderful space like it looks?” Meyers asked.

Officials with the CTA said the agency will seek partnerships with private and public entities once there is a final design plan in place to ensure a maintenance plan.

Area resident John Laswick was concerned the spaces would attract late-night gatherings that might become “attractive nuisances” unless supervised.

“I’m worried that it’s going to get a bad reputation from the nighttime activity,” he said. “My net impression is [it’s] great, but they need some way to deal with what happens after dark.”

The CTA said it would increase visibility by adding more lighting. The agency added it will coordinate with Chicago police to ensure safety.

REDPURPLELINE-052324-12.jpgA view of the newly built Red and Purple Line tracks where CTA hopes to build a park stretching from the Lawerence station to Bryn Mawr station, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Nearly 10 miles of track on the North Side dating to the early 20th century are being renovated under the CTA’s Red and Purple Modernization project. The project will be completed in late-2025.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Red and Purple Modernization project is the most expensive project in CTA history. It will update nearly 10 miles of tracks and stations on the North Side.

In April, the CTA unveiled artwork from five award-winning artists that will be featured at the reconstructed Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr stations. The pieces are meant to reflect the neighborhoods surrounding the stations.

The four stations have been closed since 2021 and are expected to reopen late next year. The stations, which were built in the early 1900s, will be updated to be larger, include digital screens to monitor trains and be fully accessible to people with disabilities.

