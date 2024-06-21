The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 21, 2024
Chicago corruption trials Crime Politics

Former Illinois lawmaker gets a year in prison for cheating on her taxes

Ex-state Sen. Annazette Collins told the judge that she “let the voters down” and is “determined to never be in this situation again.”

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Former Illinois lawmaker gets a year in prison for cheating on her taxes
Former state Sen. Annazette Collins walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse for her trial for tax charges on Wednesday.

Former state Sen. Annazette Collins walks outside the Everett M. Dirksen Courthouse in the Loop before her trial for tax charges, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A federal judge sentenced former Illinois Sen. Annazette Collins to a year in prison Friday for cheating on her taxes in a case with ties to the same investigation that snared indicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

A jury in February convicted Collins of filing false individual tax returns for the years 2014 and 2015, failing to file one for the year 2016 and failing to file a corporate tax return for 2016.

Related

“Her offenses were driven by greed,” U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso said. “She doesn’t want to hear that, but it’s absolutely true.”

Prosecutors say she ultimately dodged more than $150,000 in taxes, and they asked the judge to sentence Collins to roughly two years in prison. Collins’ attorney argued she dodged closer to $30,000 in taxes and sought probation.

The feds argued that Collins refused to accept responsibility and has instead been “hiding behind vitriol and recrimination.” Even though she was indicted in 2021, prosecutors say Collins owes more than $68,000 in tax, interest and penalties for the years 2020 through 2022.

In a letter to the judge, Collins said she “let the voters down” and is “determined to never be in this situation again.”

“I am embarrassed and humiliated that my name has been tarnished and my legacy ruined,” Collins wrote.

Collins’ name has surfaced repeatedly at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse over the years, including in two 2023 corruption trials. Her own trial revealed that she was caught while working at an insurance company submitting bogus policies for people who did not apply for them or “did not exist.” The allegations did not lead to criminal charges.

Related

Testimony Friday revealed that the alleged fraud steered more than $12,000 to Collins. None of it triggered criminal charges, though, and her attorney suggested Collins had been trying to help people without bank accounts secure life insurance.

Meanwhile, the case brought by prosecutors revolved around her work with her lobbying firm, Kourtnie Nicole Corp., following her years in the legislature. That firm wound up collecting hefty sums from politically connected firms and utilities.

They included ComEd and AT&T Illinois, both of which were caught up in the Madigan investigation and faced criminal charges.

The jury learned that ComEd paid Collins’ firm $207,000, and AT&T Illinois paid it $95,343. A firm tied to former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker — among four political insiders convicted last year of scheming to bribe Madigan — paid Collins’ firm $11,000. And the Roosevelt Group lobbying firm tied to Victor Reyes — who figured prominently in Hooker’s trial — paid $2,500.

Meanwhile, the jury also heard that Collins used money from her lobbying firm to make car, tuition and mortgage payments, and to fund a 2015 trip to Punta Cana, all while filing income tax returns that made it seem she earned paltry sums of as little as $11,000 a year after leaving public office.

During last year’s separate trial of Hooker and three others convicted of a nearly decade-long conspiracy to bribe Madigan, jurors saw a handwritten list of favored lobbyists that included the name “Annazette.”

The list appeared on stationary from the Talbott Hotel and was purportedly dubbed the “magic list” by Madigan confidant Michael McClain, who was among those convicted with Hooker.

Then, jurors in the separate trial of businessman James Weiss heard that Collins also worked as a lobbyist for Weiss’ company, Collage LLC. Weiss was convicted of bribing then-state Rep. Luis Arroyo and then-state Sen. Terry Link, and he is now serving a 66-month prison sentence.

Next Up In Politics
RNC security plan allows guns within blocks of convention, ACLU forges ahead with lawsuit on protest restrictions
Should City Hall push ahead with plans for Bally's casino in River West? Here's what Sun-Times readers say.
Chicago's once-powerful Ed Burke faces sentencing Monday, 'very humbling' days could be ahead
The Supreme Court upholds a gun control law intended to protect domestic violence victims
In bid for young voters, Democrats offer social media influencers access to August convention
The heat inside your car can turn deadly in minutes this summer
The Latest
Cafe Tacvba 2024 press photo (credit Persia Campbell).jpg
La Voz Chicago
Un, dos, tres por Café Tacvba que viene a Chicago con Caifanes
En plena gira por Norteamérica con Caifanes, la banda mexicana celebra sus 35 años de carrera y el lanzamiento de “La Bas(e)” canción dedicada a los migrantes.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
DSC_0651.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Bomberos apagan un gran incendio en un edificio comercial de Humboldt Park
Los Bomberos de Chicago respondieron a una llamada de un incendio el miércoles en un taller de reparación de automóviles y baterías alrededor de las 6 p.m.
By Cindy Hernandez  and Violet Miller
 
Mourners gather for a balloon release and vigil for 7-year-old Jai’Mani Amir Rivera on West Jackson Boulevard near South Western Avenue, about 24 hours after the boy was shot to death on the sidewalk outside a nearby apartment complex on the Near West Side, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
El alcalde Johnson anuncia la expansión de un fondo de $10 millones para las víctimas de la violencia armada y sus familias
La ex alcaldesa Lori Lightfoot creó el Fondo Suplementario de Emergencia para Víctimas como proyecto piloto en cinco comunidades. Su sucesor, el alcalde Brandon Johnson, está utilizando fondos federales de estímulo para ampliar el programa a otros 10 vecindarios.
By Fran Spielman
 
People walk into the water at Ohio Street Beach in Streeterville on Monday as temperatures reached the 90s.
Weather
Chicago’s streak of very warm nighttime temperatures ends, though 5-day averages are historic
The city recorded four nights of lows in the 70s. Nighttime heat can be dangerous for the elderly and there are almost no options for those without air conditioning to cool off.
By Brett Chase
 
Rendering of the proposed Bally’s casino in the River West neighborhood.
Casinos and Gambling
Should City Hall push ahead with plans for Bally's casino in River West? Here's what Sun-Times readers say.
Bally’s will have trouble meeting its state-mandated September 2026 deadline for a $1.7 billion permanent casino, according to a gaming expert and Mayor Brandon Johnson. It’s been running a temporary casino at Medinah Temple.
By Nyarai Khepra
 