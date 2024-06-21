The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Crime Suburban Chicago

3 wounded in shooting outside Blue Island Salvation Army

Multiple people from a car fired shots, prompting a guest of a repass service at the Salvation Army to return shots. One person has been arrested, but police are searching for other suspects.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday outside a Salvation Army in Blue Island.

A repass service was being held at the Salvation Army, 2900 W. 127th St., when someone in a car drove up and multiple people from inside fired shots at the front of the facility, according to a statement from Blue Island police.

A guest of the Salvation Army returned shots, but it wasn’t clear if they hit anyone, according to police.

Two people who were shot were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, and a third wounded person took themselves to a hospital, police said. Their conditions weren’t released.

One shooting suspect was taken into custody, but officers were searching for other suspects, police said.

Detectives were investigating

