The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 21, 2024
College Sports Sports

The truth takes a walk on the Wildcat side

Northwestern says Derrick Gragg was reassigned, by why is its statement not taken at face value?

By  Scoop Jackson
   
SHARE The truth takes a walk on the Wildcat side
Derrick Gragg

Northwestern Athletic Director Derrick Gragg gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

It’s funny how the media functions. Especially when it comes to stories in which sports, politics and power collide.

So Northwestern athletic director (full title: Combe Family Vice President for Athletics and Recreation) Derrick Gragg takes on a new position as Vice President for Athletic Strategy. The university releases a statement basically saying it was a joint agreement between school and AD, one that immediately was challenged in the media as bull, reported as Gragg being “pushed out” and “tactfully shifted aside.”

Something Gragg and the university, when asked, publicly deny. Yet, it has been believed and framed by us — the media — differently.

Um.

Could two things both be true at the same time? Maybe. Maybe it was the title (or similarities?) that made the presentation of the move not believable. Maybe it was the mentioning of NIL and the House v. NCAA settlement and not their own pending court case in their statement that made the media suspect. But the deeper unknown is: Why didn’t the media take Northwestern’s word at face value?

Maybe, as a fellow writer shared with me, we don’t trust the words the university tries to sell us because “they have not exactly been transparent about anything, but have been especially cagey in the last year or so.” Damn, truth hits. But does that automatically mean they’re not being fully truthful now? Hard to tell.

But when, as Stewart Mandel wrote in the last line of his story for The Athletic, that “booster pressure ultimately contributed to the ouster” of Gragg (yes, the word “ouster” was used) what are we to make of that? Not just the contraction from what was said by both Gragg and the university but without any follow-up or context to the reason for any “pressure” from the previously unnamed boosters as being a large part of why Northwestern is about to have a new AD.

So what do select members of the media do in situations like this, when ambiguity floats like pollen in May in the air of an ongoing, developing story? We look at the timing of it all. We look at why this is happening at this exact moment. Why is a statement by the university being released now? Why is the decision to move this person being made now? Why is this being “spun” the way that it’s being spun? By both sides. Because, as life always tells us, timing is everything.

And the timing of this suggests that while Northwestern maybe being forthright in what they are doing with the repositioning of Gragg (“created a new position” was how it was phrased by AP, “reassigns” was used by CBS Sports), something deeper than what’s between the words being said and written may be in play. Something that allows an opposite member of the media to conclude the following: At the center of everything here could be the finalizing and finishing of the most expensive stadium renovation in the history of NCAA football.

See there’s often a difference between timing and coincidence. Even when the parties involved swear that both are the same. The new $800 million Ryan Field (football stadium) rebuild, of which part of the Ryan family’s (Pat and Shirley Ryan) 2021 $480 million donation to the university will be attributed, is something Northwestern in scope has never seen or been a part of before.

Something that with Gragg’s criticized track record of his messaging and “invisibility” in the Pat Fitzgerald situation and handling of the Jim Foster situation, that could easily be offset by how under his watch and tenure after those controversies the embodiment of Northwestern athletics has been more successful than any athletic department in the Big Ten, not only by winning seven conference titles in various sports and being the only school to have their football and basketball teams win a bowl game and an NCAA Tournament game respectively, but by winning national titles in lacrosse and field hockey, that still he might not be “the right person” for the job. For them. For whatever reason.

Speculation matters.

See, the word “boosters” becomes a trigger in this. It’s a word used by someone in the media but not used at all by Northwestern or Gragg in how they decided to explain the decision they both came to. What do the “boosters” have against Gragg that the university doesn’t? What allows — at this time — the boosters or “two people briefed on the decision” to conveniently become sources in a news story when the university and
Michael Schill, the university president, didn’t make any other comments besides the ones made in their initial statement?

Um.

And while this can be looked at as a new start in the way Northwestern presented it or as a Gragg “demotion” as my colleague Steve Greenberg wrote it, what it really looks like is a power move that’s routed in the politics of the building of an over three quarters of a billion dollars stadium. That’s all coming from private money.

That’s what the timing of all of this says. That’s what neither the media or the university really want to talk about. That’s probably what’s really going on.

See, they not like us. And he not like them. But the real question is who inside Northwestern is allowing the media to tell lies about them about the lies the media feels they are telling us? V

Next Up In College Sports
How Corry Irvin's journey and relatability prepared her to lead Chicago State
Though jury cleared ex-Illini star Terrence Shannon Jr., others might not
Ex-Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr., potential first-round NBA draft pick, not guilty of rape
Northwestern AD Derrick Gragg being reassigned; search for successor underway
A look at how Illinois' Class of 2023 fared as college basketball freshmen
Why UConn's Dan Hurley could be one of the last college coaches to turn down an NBA job
The Latest
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden pictured during the roll call at the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention.
2024 Democratic National Convention
Democratic Convention in Chicago will have a prime-time roll call even with Biden already nominated
The Platform Committee — some 200 Democrats from 57 states and territories — will hold a virtual hearing on July 9.
By Lynn Sweet
 
White Sox Tigers Baseball
White Sox
Erick Fedde sharp again in White Sox' latest disheartening loss
Count Fedde among GM Chris Getz’s most valuable commodities.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Angel Reese, Dearica Hamby
Sports
Early vote returns for WNBA All-Star Game have Angel Reese in top 10
The All-Star Game, which will feature Team USA and a team of WNBA All-Stars, will be played in Phoenix on July 20.
By Annie Costabile
 
New York Mets v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Shota Imanaga left to make adjustments after poor start against Mets
The left-hander threw three innings and allowed 10 runs and 11 hits in Friday’s 11-1 loss to the Mets after allowing three hits and no runs in his first matchup against them.
By Kyle Williams
 
Harriette Gillem Robinet obit.jpg
Obituaries
Harriette Gillem Robinet, scientist, civil rights activist and lauded children's author, dies at 92
Writer believed that without knowing history, people can have no perspective on on life today.
By Thomas Frisbie
 