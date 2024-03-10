UIC fires men’s basketball coach Luke Yaklich after four seasons

UIC fired men's basketball coach Luke Yaklich, the school announced in a press release Sunday night.

In four seasons at the helm, Yaklich went 47-70 (.402) overall, including 23-52 (.307) in conference play. In each of the last two seasons, the Flames went 4-16 in the Missouri Valley Conference and finished in 11th place.

"After a thorough evaluation, we determined the time has come for a change,” UIC director of athletics Michael Lipitz said. “We sincerely thank Luke for his leadership over the past four seasons. He is a man of integrity and is genuinely invested in the well-being of his student-athletes. We wish him and his family every future success.

“UIC is committed to its men’s basketball program being a competitive force in the Missouri Valley Conference and returning to postseason play to help elevate the national profile of our entire athletics program and university."

In the MVC tournament, the Flames upset Southern Illinois in the first round before falling to Bradley in the quarterfinals. Drake beat Indiana State on Sunday to win the title.

