The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
College Sports Sports

Clemson sues ACC, joining Florida State in attempt to leave conference

The complaint filed in Pickens County says the ACC’s “exorbitant $140 million” exit penalty and the grant of rights used to bind schools to a conference through their media rights should be struck down by the court.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Clemson sues ACC, joining Florida State in attempt to leave conference
Clemson and ACC logos are displayed on a pylon during a football game.

Clemson sued the Atlantic Coast Conference in a South Carolina court on Tuesday, challenging the league’s right to charge schools hundreds of millions of dollars to leave.

Jacob Kupferman/AP

Clemson sued the Atlantic Coast Conference in a South Carolina court on Tuesday, joining Florida State in challenging the league's right to charge schools hundreds of millions of dollars to leave.

The complaint filed in Pickens County says the ACC's "exorbitant $140 million" exit penalty and the grant of rights used to bind schools to a conference through their media rights should be struck down by the court.

"Each of these erroneous assertions separately hinders Clemson's ability to meaningfully explore its options regarding conference membership, to negotiate alternative revenue-sharing proposals among ACC members and to obtain full value for its future media rights," the school said.

In December, Florida State's board of trustees sued the ACC in Florida, making similar claims. The ACC pre-emptively filed a lawsuit against Florida State in North Carolina, where the conference offices are located, saying the school's actions were a breach of contract.

The first hearing in the North Carolina case is schedule for Friday.

Next Up In College Sports
North Central enjoying moment at top of women’s wrestling as sport grows
DePaul’s commitment to improving its basketball program helped lure new coach Chris Holtmann
UConn tops men’s AP Top 25 poll; Illinois lands at No. 10
Top NCAA Tournament seeds lead women’s AP Top 25 poll
Loyola accepts NIT bid, opens Wednesday at Bradley
March Madness picks: Expect South Carolina to be last team standing in women’s NCAA Tournament
The Latest
Peoria Richwoods' Lathan Sommerville (24) shoots the ball against DePaul Prep's Rashaun Porter (24).
High School Basketball
2024 City/Suburban Hoops Report All-State team
The 29th edition of the City/Suburban Hoops Report All-State Team.
By Joe Henricksen
 
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Music
SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Blink 182, Stray Kids among 2024 Lollapalooza headliners
Brigitte Calls Me Baby, Deftones, Victoria Monét are among the more than 170 artists scheduled for the four-day fest. Tickets go on sale at noon Thursday.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Lorenzo Davis, photographed in 2015, was fired as a supervising investigator of the Independent Police Review Authority. His attorney says he is a “real life hero for the citizens of the city of Chicago.”
Police Reform
Appeals court upholds $1.1 million for investigator who refused to change findings on CPD shootings
Lorenzo Davis was fired in 2015 from his job as a supervisor of Chicago’s Independent Police Review Authority, since replaced by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
By Chip Mitchell | WBEZ
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_495.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My freeloading boyfriend will get abusive if I dump him
Woman no longer wants to be with man who pays no rent and asks for gambling money.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Steam rises from the cooling towers at Exelon’s Byron nuclear power plant in 2011.
Other Views
Weakening the Nuclear Regulatory Commission would be a bad move by Biden administration, Congress
Illinois has the most operating nuclear reactors among all the states, but it’s been crickets from public officials on the potential weakening of nuclear oversight.
By David A. Kraft
 