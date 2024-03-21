The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 21, 2024
College Sports Sports

Illinois pours it on in the second half to beat Morehead State 85-69 in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Illini leaned heavily on Terrence Shannon Jr., got a big life from Dain Dainja and — whoa — Marcus Domask went for a triple-double.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Illinois pours it on in the second half to beat Morehead State 85-69 in first round of NCAA Tournament
Morehead State v Illinois

Illinois’ Luke Goode (10), Terrence Shannon Jr. and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn celebrate a play during an NCAA Tournament first-round game against Morehead State in Omaha, Neb.

Michael Reaves/Getty

OMAHA, Neb. — Illinois is on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after a 85-69 win against Morehead State.

There were two familiar themes for the No. 3-seeded Illini (27-8). The first was that they dug themselves another hole, just as they had in three straight Big Ten tournament games. This time, they trailed 9-0 out of the chute and didn’t take their first lead — on a Terrence Shannon Jr. and-one — until 5:51 remained in the first half.

Second, they leaned heavily on Shannon, who is on a scoring binge few players in Illini annals can contend with. After pouring in 102 points over three games in Indianapolis, Shannon went for 19 — before halftime — and finished with 26.

Dain Dainja was at his all-time best off the bench in the second half. Over a 5:50 stretch, he scored 15 of his season-high 21 points as the Illini went from two points down to 11 in front. The No. 14-seeded Eagles (26-9), champs of the Ohio Valley regular season and tournament, didn’t have the beef inside to counter Dainja, who introduced them to 270 pounds of Big Ten power.

Related

And Marcus Domask had a triple-double — only the 10th in the history of the tournament — with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. File this one in the “best transfer portal signing ever” category.

The Illini were heavily favored and — though it took them awhile — flexed too much muscle, size, talent and depth for an opponent from the conference ranked 28th in RPI to deal with. This was as it’s supposed to go.

Next up for the Illini is a second-round game against 11 seed Duquesne, which upset BYU 71-67. The Dukes (25-11) finished the regular season in sixth place in the Atlantic 10 but won the league tournament and are on a nine-game winning streak.

Next Up In College Sports
No. 11 seed Duquesne tops No. 6 seed BYU 71-67 in NCAA Tournament
Dave Eanet knows meaning of Northwestern’s latest appearance in NCAA Tournament
Loyola falls in first round of NIT with loss to Bradley
March Madness: 3 reasons Illinois fans should be (maybe a bit?) worried about Morehead State
March Madness: Illini are flying into NCAA Tournament opener vs. Morehead State, but how long will it last?
ESPN, College Football Playoff agree to $7.8 billion deal
The Latest
Donald Trump
Columnists
If Trump is ‘really rich,’ why is he looking for a handout?
Now that he’s facing a $454 million bond in his New York civil fraud case, Donald Trump is looking at voters and taxpayers to fork over their hard-earned cash.
By S. E. Cupp
 
CPD badge
City Hall
Chicago cops facing serious discipline can take cases to arbitrator, but judge says hearings should be public
“The restriction of public access to arbitrations for serious police discipline is in direct contravention to the well-defined and dominant public policy of accountability and transparency of the government services in general and the Chicago Police Department specifically,” Judge Michael Mullen wrote Thursday.
By Tom Schuba and Fran Spielman
 
APTOPIX NCAA Duquesne BYU Basketball
College Sports
No. 11 seed Duquesne tops No. 6 seed BYU 71-67 in NCAA Tournament
The Dukes will next play Illinois.
By Associated Press
 
The Secretary of State’s office in Deerfield.
Transportation
Illinois driver services offices back online after nationwide ‘network outage’
Systems that complete driver’s license transactions came back online at 11:30 a.m. On-site driving tests and vehicle registration services were not affected.
By Violet Miller
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Politics
Pritzker heads to California to promote Illinois film industry, fundraise for convention and abortion rights
In between meetings with film and business leaders in California, Gov. J.B. Pritzker will fundraise for the Democratic National Convention Host Committee, including a reception in Los Angeles, and for abortion rights ballot initiatives in Arizona and Nevada.
By Tina Sfondeles
 