NEW YORK — UConn took no time at all before it was humming like a well-oiled machine Sunday night at the Barclays Center.

That's how Dan Hurley's team operates, like a brand-new car with a fresh tank of gas. All it needs is someone to start it up.

On Sunday against Northwestern in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, it was senior guard Tristen Newton who got his team going with a transition layup off a defensive rebound from his oak tree of a teammate, 7-2 center Donovan Clingan. Within two and a half minutes, Northwestern looked like a junior-varsity team just trying to keep up.

Wildcats coach Chris Collins said it himself the day before: His team would need to execute to near perfection even to have a chance. There was no perfection to be found in its 75-58 loss to the reigning national champs, ending its second straight tournament run and Boo Buie's five-year career at Northwestern.

UConn had no problem getting to the rim, and not just Clingan, either.

The Huskies' entire roster soared through the lane with ease all game long. It wasn't enough for them to just lay the ball in the net. They elevated above the basket, slamming the ball home with relentless force over and over again.

Hopefuls would say injured Matt Nicholson (right foot) and Ty Berry (left knee) would have made a difference on Sunday. The reality is that it's unlikely either would have made a significant impact on the outcome.

Clingan finished with 14 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks. The offensive juggernaut that is UConn got 20 points from Newton.

The Huskies picked up Buie full court throughout the entire game. They fought over screens, making it so that not even a piece of paper could get in between. Buie's first field goal of the night didn't come until halfway through the second half. He finished with nine points, shooting 2-for-15 from the field and going 5-for-5 from the freethrow line.

On one of his drives to the rim, Clingan waited like a guard dog trained to leap at his attacker at precisely the right time. As Buie He blocked Buie's attempt with ease and continued to do so all night long.

Anyone who dared to enter the paint was met with force at the rim. The few layups that got past him appeared only to fuel his desire to block the next attempt.

With nine minutes left in the game, Buie drove to the lane just as a personal foul was called away from the ball. His layup didn't count, but as it sank through the net Clingan caught the ball underneath and sent it flying right back up through the net. Collins called for a technical foul to no avail. The message had already been sent regardless, Clingan owned that net.

In his final game for the Wildcats, Buie refused to come off the floor. Even with his team trailing by more than 15 for the entire second half, he never relaxed. A driving layup from him with five minutes to play resulted in an and-1, cutting the Huskies lead to 16 following his made free throw.

He checked out of the game with just over a minute left and shared a long embrace with Collins before passing out hugs as he made his way down the bench.

