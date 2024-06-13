The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 13, 2024
College Sports Sports

Northwestern AD Derrick Gragg being reassigned; search for successor underway

After three tumultuous years as AD, Gragg’s primary responsibilities will lie in the expansive, ever-evolving realm of NIL, with a focus on fundraising.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Derrick Gragg

Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg at a men’s basketball game at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg is being reassigned to the new role of vice president for athletic strategy, the school announced Thursday. A search is underway for the Wildcats’ next AD, with Gragg to remain in the role until his successor takes over.

After three tumultuous years as AD, Gragg’s primary responsibilities will lie in the expansive, ever-evolving realm of NIL, with a focus on fundraising.

“Derrick has been an asset to Northwestern over the last few years, and our athletics department has achieved some remarkable accomplishments under his leadership, both on and off the fields of competition,” president Michael Schill said in a statement. “In addition, after an investigation found hazing in our football program, Derrick helped us recover and set the stage for a new era of excellence.”

