The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 6, 2023
Columnists Commentary

Bronzeville’s legacy poised to finally get its due with National Heritage Area

The Bronzeville-Black Metropolis National Heritage Area can help tell that story of what it has meant to be Black while living, working and playing in this city.

By  Alden Loury
   
SHARE Bronzeville’s legacy poised to finally get its due with National Heritage Area
People watch as a performer takes the stage during the first Bronzeville Neighborhood Jazz Festival, which spanned East 37th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. to East 39th Street, Saturday afternoon, Aug. 6, 2022.

People watch on Aug. 6, 2022 as a performer takes the stage during the first Bronzeville Neighborhood Jazz Festival, which spanned East 37th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. to East 39th Street.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Last month, I made my first visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

It surely won’t be my last. It was a breathtaking experience.

Despite being there for three hours, I only made it through the lowest level of the museum, which documents the Black experience in America from slavery through the Reconstruction Era. I was mesmerized by the depth and detail of what I witnessed.

I was deeply moved as I slowly walked through the exhibits, stopping frequently to read and hear personal accounts of the atrocities Black people faced — and the triumphs they achieved — during their first 250 years on American soil.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

It was a history with which I am very familiar, but there was something about taking it all in at once. It was overwhelming. I’m sure that for the hundreds in attendance that day — including the many white, Asian, Latino and other visitors who were not Black — it was impossible to miss the magnitude of what it all meant … that despite the enormous obstacles, Black people endured, survived and even thrived.

As I walked through the museum, just a mile-and-a-half away, members of Congress were in the process of passing legislation to create the Bronzeville-Black Metropolis National Heritage Area.

The designation is the culmination of a decades-long effort that will help preserve and revitalize the historic neighborhood that served as the primary birthplace of Black Chicago.

The heritage area will help preserve more than 200 historical sites in the designated area, which, in parts, stretches north to 18th Street, east to Lake Michigan, south to 71st Street and west to Canal Street.

Related

It is also viewed as a way to celebrate Bronzeville — for its contributions to Black achievement in arts, business, culture, politics and sports — and to serve as a monument to the Great Migration, which brought half a million African Americans to the city from the South in the decade or so following World War I.

But there’s a lot more for us to take away from this.

My hope is that what the national museum captures of the Black experience in America, the national heritage area will do for the Black experience in Chicago.

The Black folks who ventured north to Chicago during the Great Migration — with most of them settling in Bronzeville — were among a special breed. After surviving the horrors of in-your-face southern racism, they left everything behind in search of a better life and headed to Chicago, where they endured a more subtle but equally devastating brand of northern racism.

And, yet, despite segregation, race riots, restrictive covenants, redlining, contract buying, disinvestment, and, oh yeah, even more segregation, Black Chicagoans have persevered.

Among them are the iconic names we all know, like Ida B. Wells, Lorraine Hansberry, Muddy Waters and Oscar DePriest, just to name a few. But they also include scores of nameless and faceless Black Chicagoans who’ve overcome all of the above to raise families, build careers and develop self-reliant and self-sustaining communities.

Lorraine Hansberry House at 6140 South Rhodes Ave. in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

Lorraine Hansberry House at 6140 South Rhodes Ave. in West Woodlawn.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

In the process, they’ve crafted a powerful narrative. The national heritage area can help tell that story.

Knowing the history and legacy of Bronzeville shows us what it has meant to be Black while living, working and playing in this city. It also helps explain the current conditions of Chicago’s Black neighborhoods and why we shouldn’t give up on them.

Too many of us undervalue Black Chicago — figuratively and literally — but those who do are overlooking the complete story of Black life in our city, and underestimating the unique resilience of Black Chicagoans.

While it’s been more than a century since the start of the Great Migration, strong connections remain. Most Black folks here can tell you which of their relatives made that trek — and the stories and lessons they took away from their experiences. They’ve inherited the grit their ancestors forged living in tight quarters in a segregated city, and the hustle they were forced to develop in a place that practically invented structural racism. We should never underestimate the mettle of Chi-town Black folk.

The struggles are real — as they have always been — but they remain secondary characters in an otherwise triumphant story.

Alden Loury is senior editor for race, class and communities at WBEZand writes a monthly column for the Sun-Times.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
First lady M.K. Pritzker on husband Gov. J.B. Pritzker, interviewing incarcerated women, family
Football is dangerous. That won’t change unless fans insist on it.
Lake Michigan swimming all winter? Yes. The lake feels alive. And so do I.
Online world is a misinformation superhighway
Urban Prep’s fall from grace is a lesson for education leaders
Chicago is making strides when it comes to talking about mental health
The Latest
First lady M.K. Pritzker celebrating with her husband Gov. J.B. Pritzker at an election night rally Nov. 8 at the Marriott Marquis Chicago marking the governor’s reelection over Republican opponent Darren Bailey.
Columnists
First lady M.K. Pritzker on husband Gov. J.B. Pritzker, interviewing incarcerated women, family
‘J.B. and I came from two very different worlds, wound up working on the same floor of the Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., and met on a blind lunch date. The lunch cost J.B a total of $4.80’
By Michael Sneed
 
Seth Jones looks on after a Blackhawks goal allowed.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Seth Jones has no disillusions about hollow All-Star selection
Someone from the last-place Hawks had to be chosen, and Jones was the lucky — or unlucky — man. He’s now headed to Florida on Feb. 3-4, but he remains dissatisfied with his actual performance this season.
By Ben Pope
 
IMG_1136.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Vendedores ambulantes de La Villita exigen más policías tras recientes robos a mano armada
María Aguilar, de 50 años, dijo que la robaron a punta de pistola mientras atendía a un cliente el jueves por la mañana. Se unió a otros vendedores ambulantes, activistas y residentes en la comisaría del Distrito 10 para exigir que más agentes patrullen la Calle 26th.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the Biden administration’s infrastructure investments on a visit Wednesday to Crowley’s Boat Yard, across from the 95th Street Bridge on the Southeast Side.
La Voz Chicago
Vicepresidenta Harris visita Chicago para promover reparación de puentes bajo nueva ley de infraestructura
La subvención de $144 millones rehabilitará los puentes de las calles 92nd Street, 95th Street, 100th Street y 106th Street a lo largo del Río Calumet.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
The Portillo’s Hot Dogs at 7308 W. Lawrence Ave.
La Voz Chicago
Restaurantes Portillo’s dejan de aceptar dinero en efectivo en los drive-thru
Portillo’s seguirá aceptando dinero en efectivo en el interior.
By Ilana Arougheti
 