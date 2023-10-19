The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Columnists Brandon Johnson News

So Mayor Johnson’s NOT going to Mexico?

Eric Adams, mayor of New York, just went to Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia to tell them “New York City is full,” an empty gesture immediately denounced as a “paid vacation.”

By  Neil Steinberg
   
SHARE So Mayor Johnson’s NOT going to Mexico?
Wearing a black cowboy hat, the traditional symbols of bad guys everywhere, tech titan Elon Musk tours the Texas-Mexico border at the end of September.

Wearing a black cowboy hat, the traditional symbols of bad guys everywhere, tech titan Elon Musk tours the Texas-Mexico border at the end of September because there apparently is no other way to find out what’s happening there.

John Moore/Getty

Media folks can be so negative.

After Mayor Brandon Johnson announced he was going to the southern border — America’s, not Hegewisch — I was licking my lips. This is what we journalists — okay, just me — call “a duck in a bucket.”

Imagine: the large galvanized pail, filled with water. The placid mallard, gazing up innocently as I raise the metaphorical double-barreled shotgun of scorn, squint one eye, smile, then squeeze both triggers. A simultaneous blast and quack of alarm, cut short, and gone in a cloud of feathers.

Too easy. First, the border inspection tour is a cherished cliche of the right wing. Put on your Carhartt coat, slap a look of Ted Cruz concentration on your mug as you stare fiercely at a group of miserable refugees huddled a safe distance away. Use their misery to buff your image among those not savvy enough to be disgusted.

For the mayor of Chicago to volunteer to perform that charade — it’s like his attending a Trump rally to see what they’re like.

Besides, Eric Adams, mayor of New York, just went to Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia to tell them “New York City is full,” an empty gesture immediately denounced as a “paid vacation.” So Johnson’s trip, had it happened, would have been parroting a bad New York idea. Next he’ll suggest that Chicagoans pile garbage on the sidewalk.

I was rubbing my hands. Christmas is coming early this year ...

And then Johnson has to go and ruin it by canceling his trip, in reaction to the chorus of ridicule along the lines of, “Why don’t you investigate the city that you are theoretically mayor of instead, and acquaint yourself with the myriad problems right the flip here?”

Besides refusing to drink from the poisoned chalice that Adams quaffed, Johnson also shines compared to Adams in another key metric —he hasn’t, like Adams, forged a reputation for both self-adoration and serial lying.

Yes, Chicago’s mayor can say some cringe-worthy things. Announcing the trip, Johnson stressed the need for him to first secure the safety of his wife and children — as if his sitting on the front stoop with a shotgun on his knees were the only thing between them and the mobs roaming the Chicago streets. That struck me as off-message. At least when he canceled the trip, Johnson didn’t say, “I can’t leave my family unprotected in this hellhole.” At least not publicly,

Not to minimize the immediate immigrant problem, a logistical nightmare and, if we are not careful, a Red State coup d’theater that in one swoop rids themselves of unwanted future citizens while dampening Blue State support by bussing Illinois workers who start watching kids and doing day labor — and staffing hospitals — but soon are founding successful trucking companies, day care centers and construction firms while raising kids who’ll leap out of the blocks to become doctors and lawyers,

Like many difficult things, this effort is worthwhile. Here’s how you can know for certain. Set aside the scenes of jammed police lobbies and busloads of new immigrants arriving daily. The supposed “human smugglers, drug traffickers, and criminals “ that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott describes in his fundraising letters, using the crisis to rattle his politician’s cup,

Turn your gaze to the past. Begin at the beginning.

Groups arrive at the confluence of the Chicago River and Lake Michigan, in what will be Chicago. First various Native-American bands, the Potawatomi, Ojibwe and Odawa. Then a pair of Frenchmen, the first two drops in what would become first a trickle — Brits, Dutch and Germans. Then a torrent — Swedes and Norwegians. Germans and Irish. Later Chinese and Mexicans, Puerto Ricans and Vietnamese, Cambodians and Rohingya.

Which group should not have come? Which was a mistake? Who didn’t add to the city’s vibrancy? Any of them? No. The opposite. Tap a hospital administrator on the shoulder, a restaurant manager, a construction foreman, and say, “Take away the immigrants, and do you open tomorrow?” The answer would be: “Hell no.”

So don’t panic. The Venezuelans will be no different. Today’s vexing problem is tomorrow’s thank-God-for-that solution. Ever invest? Remember how investing works. First you put in the money, then you get more back. This is in the putting-in part. But immigration is a great investment, one that inevitably pays off. That’s something to feel good about. Plus we have a mayor who can change his mind.

Next Up In Commentary
Ramova Theatre’s curtain will rise again in Bridgeport
Republican’s failure to elect a House speaker is proof the party is broken
Bears rookie Tyson Bagent, minding his own business, creates a massive debate
Chicago, don’t go all-electric in new buildings
Some customers are still paying the price for corruption at failed Bridgeport bank
Will AI survive us humans?
The Latest
Attorney Sidney Powell, an attorney for Donald Trump, speaks during in Alpharetta, Ga., Dec. 2, 2020.
Politics
Sidney Powell pleads guilty, gets probation in case over efforts to overturn Trump’s Georgia loss
Powell was charged alongside Donald Trump and 17 others with violating the state’s anti-racketeering law. She pleaded guilty to six misdemeanors related to intentionally interfering with the performance of election duties.
By Kate Brumback | AP
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man fatally shot by woman during fight in West Garfield Park
The man, 46, was shot in the 4300 block of West Maypole Avenue. Chicago police said the woman had a concealed carry permit.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I might leave behind great job, adult kids to be with boyfriend
After a year’s courtship, man urges partner in New Jersey to move to his town in Ohio, but it’s a tough decision.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A rendering of a renovated Ramova Theatre.
Editorials
Ramova Theatre’s curtain will rise again in Bridgeport
In a city that’s often quick to roll the bulldozer on vacant buildings, the Ramova’s resurrection this fall shows Chicago’s architecture is always worth saving.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Brianna Kidd of Brookfield, who turbocharged her payments during the COVID-19 pandemic and whittled down her balance from $37,000 to $10,000. Now, she’s on track to pay off her loans in two years.
Consumer Affairs
College grad from Brookfield paid down $27,000 in student loan debt in 3 years. Just $10,000 to go.
Taking advantage of the three-year pause on payments, Brianna Kidd, 30, a college grad, worked two jobs and lived with her father to do it.
By Lisa Philip | WBEZ
 