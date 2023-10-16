Mayor Johnson calls off trip to the Mexico border for first-hand look at migrant crisis, will send aides instead

Mayor Brandon Johnson on Monday called off a trip to the Mexican border and will instead focus on the ongoing migrant crisis creating hardship in Chicago.

A delegation led by Beatriz Ponce de Leon, deputy mayor of immigrant, migrant and refugee rights, will lead a small delegation to four Texas cities that are the primary points of departure for migrants traveling to Chicago by bus and air: El Paso, San Antonio, McAllen and Brownsville.

The group will review operations at federal processing centers and talk with local stakeholders about ways to alleviate “financial and operations challenges” at both ends.

The team also wants to establish “better lines of communication” about the steady stream of buses now ignoring the city’s 11 p.m. curfew, and “share information about extreme housing and weather conditions” now facing the 18,500 asylum seekers who have already reached Chicago. More than 3,500 migrants are currently sleeping on police station and airport floors.

Johnson told reporters Oct. 4 that he needed to go “assess the situation” at the Texas border and “see it firsthand.” Since then, he has received criticism for planning the trip.

Deputy chief-of-staff Cristina Pacione-Zayas explained Johnson’s reasoning for calling off his involvement in the trip, saying he saw more value in staying in Chicago to oversee the city’s response to the crisis.

“The fact that we don’t have any beds coming on line in mass quantity, and people are literally being sent to sleep outside,” Pacione-Zayas told the Sun-Times. “ “And he needs to stay back, closely monitor, and try to solve for this issue of not having enough shelter and people going straight to the ground.”

“We want to try to see what kind of contingency plan we can put in place while we’re waiting for our brick-and-mortars,” Pacione-Zayas said, “and also the evaluation of land in terms of the base camps.”

She also pointed to a “major shift in population” with “a lot more single adults coming than families.” That will require “some reconfiguration of spaces.”

Pacione-Zayas will join the trip that starts Tuesday and ends Friday.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), chair of the City Council’s Committee on Public Safety, said Johnson did the right thing by calling off a trip that “wouldn’t have accomplished anything.”

“They tried to put together an itinerary that would have some substantive meetings as well as photo ops. And for various reasons, it just didn’t seem to come together,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins said the Johnson administration is still struggling to execute the mayor’s plan to open “winterized base camps” to get migrants off police station and airport floors before temperatures plummet.

“That’s harder to do when you’re standing on the banks of the Rio Grande, instead of the banks of the Chicago River,” he said.

Pacione-Zayas said a plot of privately owned land at 38th and California in the Southwest Side’s Brighton Park neighborhood is just one of several under consideration for the cold-weather camps. She refused to identify the others, for fear of stirring up opposition unnecessarily.

“Once you open up the ground and you see the sewers and all that kind of stuff, that makes a huge difference. That’s why we can’t announce it being for certain until we see what is actually yielded,” she said.