Stop trying to understand love for Capt. Marmalade — Trump — and other New Year’s resolutions

Another year is closing, and with it comes some renewed optimism for a fresh start and some relief that we are leaving some sore spots behind.

2023 wasn’t an easy year for many of us. It was marked by war — in Ukraine and later in Gaza. With Hamas’ barbaric attack on innocent Jews in October came a shocking and deeply disturbing rise in antisemitism here at home, and a heartbreaking feeling among many American Jews they are no longer safe in their cities or on their college campuses. With that also came a tragic humanitarian loss of life among innocent Palestinians, for whom there is seemingly no end in sight.

It was also a tough year economically for many Americans. Inflation and high cost of living meant tightening the purse strings yet again. And, despite President Biden’s insistence the economy is improving, it still remains the top concern among voters.

Donald Trump, running for reelection, was catapulted back into our lives after being indicted four separate times on more than 90 charges. He ended the year by telling his enemies, “MAY THEY ‘ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

We’re facing a 2024 election very few Americans want and one in which issues like immigration, abortion and crime are deepening divides.

Columnists bug Columnists In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.



With all of this hanging over us, it’s hard to locate some optimism heading into the new year. But that’s what New Year’s resolutions are for — an earnest attempt at manifesting some control and hope in an otherwise chaotic and disorienting environment.

With this in mind, my New Year’s resolution is to find myself again.

Rediscover ‘confident’ woman

It felt like 2023 was about surrendering to so many forces beyond my control, whether that was at work, in the world, within my mental health journey and in my job as a mom. Sometimes that’s what you have to do to survive. But in doing so, I lost myself a little. OK — a lot. In 2024, I’m determined to rediscover the confident and self-assured woman I used to be, before life got so damn hard.

As I do every year, I asked my friends and colleagues to share their resolutions, in hopes that it will provide some inspiration for all of us. Here’s what they said:

Michael Kelly, actor, “House of Cards” and “Jack Ryan:” “It’s basically to be a better version of myself. I have been thinking so strongly about how divided we are as a country (almost finished reading Liz Cheney’s book) and how I have addressed the other side during these past few years. Anyway, it’s something along those lines of being better at understanding and having real conversations. And not just politically.”

Molly Jong-Fast, journalist: “A lot of people died around me this year. My goal for next year is less death.”

Kyung Lah, CNN reporter: “I do have one — and one I’m really going to accomplish because time is truly fleeting. My mom was diagnosed with dementia. And in aiding her struggle, I’m learning that the memories that have stuck for her have been exactly what you’d expect — the moments of intense laughter with her children, often over food made at home. My resolution this year is to create as many of those memories as I can — with my husband, my children and my friends — over food we make and love. Memories that stick through illness, through age and disease. I don’t care what those memories are — I just want to hold onto those moments.”

Mehdi Hasan, MSNBC host: “To take risks.”

Henry Winkler, The Fonz: “Continue my journey to being my most authentic self!”

Brad Garrett, actor and comedian: “To stop trying to understand or rationalize support for Capt. Marmalade (Trump).”

Andy Ostroy, host “The Back Room:” “To throw an amazing Trump-conviction party!”

Diana Falzone, Mediaite: “My wish for 2024 is peace in a turbulent, divisive world. I’m not trying to sound like a Miss America contestant, but we are in need of some serious healing.”

John Avlon, CNN: “To have the discipline to focus on the important over the urgent and the courage to do everything I can to defend our democracy. Also, more laughter with our kids.”

Andrew Yang, Forward Party founder: “I resolve to help a new generation of leaders emerge in 2024 — we need some new energy and optimism.”

Eric O’Neill, author of “Gray Day:” “My resolution is to finish my second book! The Invisible Threat — all about the Dark Web, cybercrime and how to think like a spy hunter to stop attacks.”

Mondaire Jones, Democratic candidate for NY17: “My New Year’s resolution is to save American democracy in this upcoming election.”

Heather Dubrow, “Real Housewives of Orange County:” “I would say my resolution is to be bolder. Leap without over analyzing. Go for it. Sounds so simple, I know, but releasing yourself to go after the things you REALLY want without worrying about so much or being afraid to put yourself out there is HUGE.”

Rachael Ray, TV host and chef: “Stay calm and listen as much or more than you talk. Make my first thought and last each day about what there is to be grateful for.”

Josh Gad, actor: “Less screen time!”

Dave Quinn, People magazine: “It’s been a tumultuous year of massive change in my life, so I’m zeroing in on three S’s for 2024: Stability, service and self-love. Time to reset and refocus on what’s important.”

Victor Shi, host iGen Politics: “I only have 10 weeks until I graduate from UCLA. I want to make the most of my time left in college, with my friends and in LA. Also, doing all I can to help defeat Donald Trump and keep democracy alive.”

S.E. Cupp is the host of “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered” on CNN.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.