The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 3, 2023
Columnists Entertainment and Culture Commentary

Alex Murdaugh trial stands out amid all the crime, animosity and death of recent years

Sneed: Twist and turns of South Carolina case are reminiscent of our on Spilotro case from the ‘70s.

By  Michael Sneed
   
SHARE Alex Murdaugh trial stands out amid all the crime, animosity and death of recent years
Sneed030523.jpg

Members of the Murdaugh family listen during the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh on Friday.

AP Photos

There are murder trials. 

And then there was the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, a southern drama starring an opioid addict accused of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, also known in a low country South Carolina accent as “Pau Pau” who was always in a pack of trouble. 

If you haven’t heard about it, you most probably live in a swamp.

This darkly delicious whodunit simmering with all the damp heat of the tulgey south ending with a guilty verdict at 6:05 pm Thursday, also starred “Buster” and “Miss Maggie” and their late housekeeper and lotsa dogs and disappearing guns and people with double first names and booze and boats and people getting lied to and slapped around amid the legacy of a 200-year-old southern family now in the dumpster. 

The power and perfidy of the Murdaugh clan, chronicled in a series on Netflix, led up to a trial based primarily on circumstantial evidence, a speed-of-light guilty verdict, and a lifetime prison sentence for two murders most foul. 

Anyway, the Murdaugh trial reminded me of covering my very first murder trial and how unpredictable evidence can be!

Back in 1971, two Chicago mob guys, Anthony “Tony’ Spilotro and Mario DeStefano went on trial at the Civic Center (now the Daley Center), for the 1963 grisly murder of loan shark Leo Foreman.

(The Civic Center also housed a press room for the city’s four thriving Chicago news agencies: the Chicago Sun-Times, the Chicago Tribune, the Chicago Daily News and the City News Bureau of Chicago.) 

Please note: Trial coverage back then did NOT include cellphones messages and their videos and DNA. 

Spilotro, who was beaten to death years later and buried in a farmer’s field immortalized in the film “Casino,” arrived at the Leo Foreman murder trial impeccably dressed and accompanied by a seemingly supportive, well-groomed family. 

DeStefano showed up rumpled and somewhat haggard; his brother, Sam, who had also been charged in the Foreman case, was murdered before the case went to trial. 

If I recall correctly, the evidence revolved around a single paint chip found in the clothing on Leo Foreman’s dead body, which matched the paint in a new bomb shelter in Mario DeStefano’s house, where Foreman was killed.

  •  The kicker: Both men provided an alibi. An eyewitness claimed they did it.
  •  The shocker: The well-dressed Spilotro was found innocent. The rumpled DeStefano was found guilty.
  • The kicker: DeStefano’s sentence was reversed in 1975 by the Illinois Appellate Court because he did not receive a fair trial; there was no proof his bomb shelter had even been painted in 1963; the eye witness testimony in exchange for immunity was not examined properly; and DeStefano died before his retrial. 

Fast forward: Trial pundits claim Paul Murdaugh, who was decimated by a powerful gunshot at close range, may have solved his own murder when his father’s voice and garb unexpectedly showed up on his cellphone video minutes before he was slaughtered.

Ah, technology … and the unexplained magic of circumstantial evidence.

Questions, questions…

  •  Is a big block of unions about to head into the Paul Vallas mayoral camp?
  •  Is teachers union stalwart Brandon Johnson’s campaign planning on a major push to get voting age high school and college students registered before the runoff election?
  •  Is Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who now wishes she had focused on mayoral runoff contender Johnson rather than Vallas, going to stay out of endorsing a successor?
  •  Is former mayoral contender Chuy Garcia, a political progressive, planning on throwing his support to politically progressive Brandon Johnson? 
  •  Isn’t the Greek community now tossing Vallas fundraisers like giant plates of saganaki?

Is Sneed smoking posies? Stay tuned.

Oopah!

The ladies clutch that frequently has lunch at the delicious Demetri’s restaurant in Deerfield were munching on more than dolmades Wednesday.

Trying to interpret their lively Greek chat was Greek to me. Were they discussing mayoral runoff contender Paul Vallas?

So I ambled over to their table and asked: “Excited about the Vallas win?” 

“Listen,” erupted one. “Lori Lightfoot had to go! Go! Out of office! Out! 

“Yes, yes,” said another. “Go. Go.”

Then a woman who appeared to be a group elder erupted in apparent disdain over Lightfoot’s treatment of former GOP President Donald Trump! Trump?

Yikes! The person the ladies did not seem focused on: Paul Vallas.

A Royal slap…

It’s looking more and more like Prince Harry and his American wife, Meghan, will not be invited or attending the London investiture of his father, King Charles, this spring.

      The Royal whap! They’ve been kicked out of their old Brit residence, Frogmore Cottage, because naughty uncle Prince Andrew — once a pal of pervert Jeffrey Epstein — will be moving in. 

Sneedlings…

A history note: Chicago’s crime nightmare isn’t the only major issue that felled a mayoral tenure. A heavy Chicago snow and the inept way it was handled tubed the campaign of the city’s 49th, Mayor Michael Bilandic, who was elected acting mayor in 1976 by the City Council shortly after Mayor Richard J. Daley died.

Saturday birthdays: NBA player Draymond Green, 33; actress Tamzin Merchant, 36 and author Dav Pilkey, 56. Sunday birthdays: rapper Papoose, 45; actress Eva Mendes, 49, and televangelist Joel Osteen, 60.

Next Up In Commentary
It’s time to rethink electronic witness slips
As a teacher, I’m waiting for our leaders to take a bold stand for honest education
Love is in the air because of Major League Baseball’s new pitch clock
Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso’s shooting death is a tragic reminder of city’s gun violence
Jose Abreu on life with the Astros and leaving the White Sox, who ‘weren’t a family’ in 2022
Chicago mayor rivals Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson pledge support for city’s 2024 Democratic convention bid
The Latest
A new bike lane along West 119th Street and South Green Street in the West Pullman neighborhood is seen in this photo, Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, 2021. The Chicago Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that they are upgrading and building 100 miles of bike lanes across the city with the help of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago Works capital plan.
City Hall
City Council committee moves to make streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists
One ordinance would require the city transportation department to “prioritize and incorporate” bike and pedestrian and mass transit improvements when resurfacing arterial streets.
By Fran Spielman
 
Illinois State Capitol.
Columnists
It’s time to rethink electronic witness slips
The slips are empowering. People feel seen. They believe they’re making a difference. But the slip wars also provide a positive feedback loop for dark conspiracy theories.
By Rich Miller
 
Taylor Bancroft practices before a weekly pinball night at Logan Arcade.
Business
Amid layoffs and reshuffling, anxious Chicago tech workers seek solace in pinball
National cutbacks from tech giants such as Amazon and Google have put the local industry on tilt. The gossip gets traded at the arcade.
By Steve Hendershot
 
Jose Abreu (right) and Eloy Jimenez. (AP)
White Sox
Communication, cohesion talking points for White Sox in ‘23
“Every time we had good communication, everybody was on the same page and we [got] results, we won,” Eloy Jimenez said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen and Steve Greenberg
 
One segment of “History of the World, Part II,” called “Curb Your Judaism,” offers a Larry David-like take on Jesus (Jay Ellis, left), Mother Mary (Ana Maria Horsford) and Judas (Nick Kroll).
Movies and TV
‘History of the World, Part II’: Mel Brooks picks up where his jokey 1981 movie left off
‘Part I’ ended with a fake teaser to a ‘Part II’ that Brooks never planned. But now it’s here as a wacky Hulu series, and most of the sketches are loaded with stars and laughs.
By Richard Roeper
 