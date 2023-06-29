The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Columnists Chicago Metro/State

Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action will cause more harm than good

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas disappoints —again.

By  Mary Mitchell
   
SHARE Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action will cause more harm than good
Students walk through a gate at Harvard University on Thursday in Cambridge, Mass. The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

Students walk through a gate at Harvard University on Thursday in Cambridge, Mass. The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

AP Photo/Michael Casey

The Supreme Court’s landmark decision banning colleges and universities from considering race in admissions is a wake-up call for those who believe our nation has made significant progress regarding racial equality.

It hasn’t.

Black people have to fight the same battles over and over — from voting rights to inequities in public education — and now affirmative action.

There seems to be a movement afoot to reverse the gains won in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. First, the justices struck down Roe v. Wade, and now this bold assault on affirmative action.

Frankly, at this point, colleges and universities shouldn’t have to consider race in admissions. But, unfortunately, we aren’t there yet.

Too many Black elementary and high school students in urban areas are stuck in underperforming schools, and that inequality lessens their chances of getting into a top-notch college.

And too many Black students live in trauma-filled neighborhoods bereft of the experiences and opportunities that would help them get into an Ivy League school like Harvard.

Are there exceptions?

Of course, there are.

But a young person with big dreams growing up in Englewood or West Garfield shouldn’t have to write an essay about how racism has affected them personally to score admission points.

The inequality that separates us is not a folk tale. It is history.

My parents lived through those dark days of blatant racial discrimination. Some of us are now living with the subtle bigotry that has resulted in the disinvestment of neighborhoods, food deserts and shuttered schools.

So the idea that race can’t be considered when a Black or Brown student applies to the nation’s colleges and universities ignores how we got here in the first place.

It ignores the long history of deprivation that Black enslaved people endured, followed by a more extended period of segregation in public accommodations, education and housing.

The same fear that once had white families trying to block Black children from going to school with white children has resurfaced under the guise of “fairness.”

But instead of fairness, this Supreme Court ruling makes a mockery of the civil rights struggle to level the playing field for a future generation of Black people.

It is also a harsh reminder that the rights people have fought and died for hundreds of years can be wiped out with the stroke of a pen.

Underneath the righteous indignation from the conservative majority on the Supreme Court lies this one sure thing: This ruling could stop hard-working, intelligent and talented students of color from attending some of the top universities in the country.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson pointed out in their dissent that the ruling “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress,” according to the Washington Post.

It is particularly disheartening that Justice Clarence Thomas, who benefited from affirmative action when he attended Harvard law school, concurred with the ruling.

“Treating anyone differently based on skin color is oppression,” Thomas said.

This harmful ruling shows that Thomas and his conservative colleagues are in denial about who the oppressed people are.

Next Up In Commentary
Supreme Court takes America backwards in striking down race in college admissions
Colleges can still grab that trombonist
Like him or not, NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace isn’t trying to reach ‘people who will never change’
Closing Greyhound bus station would hurt those who need affordable transportation
How to read Republican polls without feeling terror
What’s more important than Russia?
The Latest
Peripheral neuropathy, sometimes referred to simply as neuropathy, refers to symptoms that can arise when certain nerves in the body become damaged.&nbsp;
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Peripheral neuropathy develops with other conditions
A number of diseases and conditions can lead to someone developing peripheral neuropathy. It also can be a side effect of some medical treatments.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
merlin_114352150.jpg
Environment
Unhealthy air is making Chicagoans sick
Three days of poor air quality is sending residents to emergency rooms. But relief may be in sight.
By Brett Chase
 
062823_Sky_vs_Sparks_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__2_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Consistency remains hurdle for Sky four games ahead of WNBA All-Star break
The most impactful area of improvement in Wednesday’s win was the Sky’s reduced turnovers. They finished with 13 against the Sparks after averaging 16.5 per game through their losing streak.
By Annie Costabile
 
Harvard students Nahla Owens (L) and Kashish Bastola (R) become emotional about the Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action, outside the U.S. Supreme Court Building on Capitol Hill, June 29.
Editorials
Supreme Court takes America backwards in striking down race in college admissions
Simply declaring that schools should now be color-blind won’t make it real — or fair. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote as much in a separate dissent, “[D]eeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.”
By CST Editorial Board
 
merlin_114354502.jpg
Suburban Chicago
Visitation held for Naperville woman shoved into ravine in southern Germany
A memorial service for Eva Liu is planned for Saturday morning in Naperville. A suspect is in custody in Germany in her death, and charges are pending.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 