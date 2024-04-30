The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Groups urge state legislators to pass worker freedom of speech law

Even in worker-friendly Illinois, employers have tremendous power and can discipline employees for declining to participate in non-work-related meetings that discuss politics or religion.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Groups urge state legislators to pass worker freedom of speech law
Cast members of the TV show "The Office" stand, some with their arms crossed, while others sit.

The television show “The Office” often found humor in workplace settings. But sometimes there can be pressure or coercion, something a proposed state law would work to address.

Provided

We have all heard of the infamous “union busting” campaigns used by anti-union consultants and attorneys to coerce, intimidate and scare workers out of a union drive. What if we told you these meetings are not just restricted to unions but impact all workers?

Even in worker-friendly Illinois, employers have tremendous power and can discipline employees for declining to participate in non-work-related meetings that discuss politics or religion.

Particularly vulnerable to such coercion are Black, Brown, disabled, formerly incarcerated, LGBTQ+ and other groups of workers who have historically faced discrimination and unequal treatment in the labor market.

Illinois workers have recounted frightful examples from gender-affirming health care being withdrawn to hotel room attendants cornered by management, and immigrant workers being told their documentation status would be revealed if they organized.

Illinois is at a turning point with the Worker Freedom of Speech Act. The Illinois General Assembly can do the right thing and stand up to corporate interests. We can value our workers and working families by joining Connecticut, Maine, Minnesota, New York, Oregon and Washington — all of which have signed nearly identical measures into law.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Illinoisans, ask yourself: Which side are you on? Suppose we fail to pass the Worker Freedom of Speech Act. In that case, Illinois will be no different than neighboring states like Wisconsin, which looked the other way when Starbucks workers were subjected to required meetings in which management illegally claimed workers would be stripped of their women’s reproductive health travel benefits if they voted for a union.

Advocates like Planned Parenthood, Equality Illinois, the Shriver Center on Poverty Law and Women Employed all agree the Illinois Worker Freedom of Speech Act is a bill for all workers.

Attorneys General William Tong and Keith Ellison issued formal opinions in support of their states’ legislation in Connecticut and Minnesota, respectively. With a diverse and widespread coalition, we are ready to see Illinois follow the lead of these other states.

In Illinois, no one should have to choose between their livelihood or their values. Workers are paid to work, not to be indoctrinated. The enactment of the Worker Freedom of Speech Act will ensure that all workplace interactions are based on mutual consent, not coercion.

Cherita Ellens, president and CEO, Women Employed
Brian C. Johnson, CEO, Equality Illinois

$6 billion for a Bears stadium?

I read the readers’ letters the other day in “Don’t give away taxpayer money for a new Bears stadium.” Now it’s up to an estimated $6 billion?

If my all-time favorite linebacker Dick Butkus were still around, upon hearing that padded figure he’d grab a few dozen buddies and they’d build the new stadium themselves. And no fancy dome.

Adam Silbert, New York

Related

Don’t knock public pensioners

In a recent letter, Dan McGovern called public sector retirees’ pension benefits “generous.” I would like to remind him that most of these retirees worked for far less than comparable workers in the private sector throughout their careers, often getting raises that were far less than what people get in the private sector.

Also, some like me made a substantial contribution to retirement accounts. In other words, we worked for less, with the promise of a comfortable pension upon retirement. One additional fact: Many are not eligible for Social Security. I will not apologize for my career or my pension. If Mr. McGovern is jealous of our pensions, perhaps he should have chosen a different career.

Paul Breit, Tinley Park

Next Up In Commentary
Movie on Dante's life, journey leads to look at hellish real-world events
City Council members, be honest when talking about migrants
CTA, Metra and Pace could ride together under separate plans to improve transit governance
A community land trust would help my Far South Side neighborhood flourish again
Black youth in foster care deserve hair care plans to build self-worth, cultural identity
Northwestern protests, encampments bring back dizzying memories
The Latest
MAMMA-MIA-2.jpeg. Christine Sherrill (Donna Sheridan), and the Company of MAMMA MIA! 25th Anniversary Tour Photo by Joan Marcus
Theater
Christine Sherrill celebrating 25th anniversary tour of 'Mamma Mia!' in a familiar role
The show stars the veteran Chicago actress in a role she’s performed more than 2,000 times, in a musical built around the music of ABBA.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Close-up of someone's hands typing on a laptop.
La Voz Chicago
Programa federal de banda ancha que ayuda residentes del Condado de Cook está a punto de terminar
El Programa de Conectividad Asequible ofrecía $30 al mes a los hogares que cumplían los requisitos necesarios para pagar su factura de Internet de banda ancha, pero con el fin del programa, algunos proveedores de servicios ofrecen sus propias opciones.
By Amy Yee
 
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (left) in November; Gov. J.B. Pritzker (right) last week.
Politics
Taking the fight South? Pritzker's nonprofit spends $500K in Florida — battling DeSantis and GOP over abortion rights
Florida is the fourth ballot initiative that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s nonprofit Think Big America is supporting this year. Pritzker’s group is also supporting efforts in Nevada, Arizona and Montana.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
FILE - In this Friday, March 22, 2019, file photo, a marijuana plant is visible at Compassionate Care Foundation's medical marijuana dispensary in Egg Harbor Township, N.J.
Marijuana
US drug control agency will move to reclassify marijuana in a historic shift, AP sources say
The DEA’s proposal would recognize the medical uses of cannabis. However, it would not legalize marijuana outright for recreational use.
By Associated Press
 
A dosage of Wegovy, a drug used for weight loss, on March 1, 2024, in Front Royal, Va. Illinois state employees will get expanded access to the high-priced weight-loss drugs, but that could cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.
Politics
Weight-loss drug coverage for Illinois state workers could cost hundreds of millions of dollars
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office estimates the drugs— which include Wegovy, Mounjaro and Ozempic – will cost taxpayers $210 million the first year. But others put that number much higher.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ
 