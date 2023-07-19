Backstory: Rep. Jayapal’s slam on Israel came as she tried to take heat off Rep. Schakowsky at Netroots Nation conference in Chicago

WASHINGTON — Rep. Pramila Jayapal triggered an uproar when she said in Chicago last Saturday that Israel is a “racist nation,” made in this context: She spoke as she was trying to take the heat off of Rep. Jan Schakowsky, who was under sustained attack at a Netroots Nation convention panel from pro-Palestinian protesters.

This is the backstory of what led up to Jayapal, the Washington state Democrat who is the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, to say what she said — and on Sunday issue a retraction: “I do not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist.”

Jayapal was trying, she said, to “defuse a tense situation” where “fellow members of Congress were being protested,” though it was only Schakowsky who was targeted.

Jayapal’s comment got extra attention because it came — and this is a coincidence — just before Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s trip to Washington, where on Wednesday he addressed a joint session of Congress, marking Israel’s 75th anniversary.

The ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict is complex, and at this point in time made worse because of the policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose governing coalition is the most extreme right-wing in Israel’s history. Criticizing Israel’s leaders is fair game; just look at the protests in Israel over Netanyahu’s anti-democracy attempts to seize control of the courts.

That’s not the same thing as calling Israel a racist nation, barely coded words to delegitimize Israel and question its right to exist.

Schakowsky: “I’m your ally”

Netroots Nation, which bills itself as the nation’s largest progressive activist group, held its annual convention at the Hilton Chicago, 720 S. Michigan Ave.

A Saturday panel on progressive politics featured Schakowsky, Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia — both Illinois Democrats — and Jayapal. The moderator was Daily Kos founder Markos Moulitsas, a Chicago native.

As soon as Schakowsky started speaking, she was drowned out by protesters waving Palestinian flags.

“I’m your ally,” Schakowsky said. The demonstrators ignored her and chanted, “Free, free Palestine.”

Garcia responded: “We hear you and we feel you.”

After Garcia spoke, Moulitsas asked Schakowsky a question and the demonstration resumed.

This was an orchestrated effort aimed at drowning out Schakowsky. Flyers were handed out with chants to call out while she spoke, including, “Israel is a racist state.”

Moulitsas, seeking to placate the demonstrators, stood up and said, “I want to be very clear. Jan Schakowsky is a supporter of a negotiated, two-state solution.” After being booed he continued, “I know there is a group of you that don’t believe that. I encourage everybody else in this room to look up Jan Schakowsky on her website on her position.”

With that, Schakowsky stood up and said, “I want to say something to all of you. Know your allies.

“I am one of the highest-ranking Jewish members of Congress. Have been one of the most outspoken voices for justice for the Palestinians. And currently a vocal critic of this current administration in the State of Israel.

“I am absolutely opposed to the kind of violence against the Palestinians that is happening right now. I have spoken out to these things.”

In reply, the demonstrators chanted: “Israel is a racist state.”

With that, Schakowsky said, “Don’t go after your allies.” The chanting continued.

Not clear what to do next, Schakowsky said that maybe she should leave, looking at Jayapal and Moulitsas.

That’s when Jayapal stood up and, addressing the audience, said, “As somebody that’s been in the streets and participated in a lot of demonstrations, I think I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination.”

And while the demonstrators “may have arguments” with whether “some of us” on the stage are fighting “hard enough, I do want you to know there is an organized opposition on the other side, and it isn’t the people that are on the stage.”

What happened next

Republicans seeking to leverage the controversy jumped on Jayapal’s original remark and ignored her retraction.

They rushed to the House floor a resolution stating in part that Israel is “not a racist or apartheid state.” The measure passed Tuesday on a 412-9 vote, with the nays all Democrats, including Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., who also skipped Herzog’s speech.

Said Schakowsky when we talked on Wednesday, instead of targeting her, the protesters should “look at other members of Congress other than the Jewish woman who supports them”

