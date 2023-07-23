The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Columnists News Commentary

No stupid history, no crime scene kitties

Resisting the urge to find small positives in the generally horrible.

By  Neil Steinberg
   
SHARE No stupid history, no crime scene kitties
Screen_Shot_2023_07_23_at_8.43.08_AM.png

A cat near a crime scene at 7700 S. Carpenter.

Photo by Ashlee Rezin.

What is it about stupid people anyway?

You can believe the most god-awful nonsense — factually incorrect, self-flattering, steaming kettles of BS — and parade that stupidity around to the delight of your fellow idiots, cheering and high-fiving one another at big rallies, celebrations of toxic dumbness.

Yet let somebody point it out, let them cough into their fist and mutter, “You’re stupid,” and suddenly the stupid fall to the ground, clutching themselves, declaring their injury to heaven.

It’s so ... for want of a better word ... stupid. How can some people get upset if you call them stupid when they’re perfectly happy being stupid? It’s a mystery.

Say your house were on fire — a situation even more dire than being stupid. And I say, “Your house is on fire,” causing you to collapse in a heap and declare yourself insulted, insisting that your house — obviously ablaze before us, thick black smoke pulsing out of the windows — is fine and how dare I suggest otherwise? Rude!

Who does that? Stupid people, I suppose.

I haven’t written much about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, honestly, because I still suspect he’s some kind of a sham — a performance art piece perhaps — designed to make Donald Trump look good, between his daft war on Disney and his imbecilic assault on history.

Maybe you haven’t heard. In its constant quest to make white people feel better, the state of Florida’s No. 1 priority, apparently, is downplaying race when teaching American history.

Florida’s new curriculum, unsatisfied with presenting racism as a dusty relic of the 19th century, is taking the next step and redefining America’s original sin, slavery, as something akin to high school shop class.

“Slaves developed skills, which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit,” the curriculum notes.

Now, it is one thing to suggest that historic wrongs can have positive consequences. Polish anti-Semitism a hundred years ago was bad, but it drove my grandfather to Cleveland before the real butchery began. Which was good. For him.

But to focus on that scrap of positivity while denying the bulk of the horror is just ... stupid. It’s like celebrating that Anne Frank got a best-selling book out of hiding from the Nazis while ignoring that she died in Bergen-Belsen.

Yet there was DeSantis on Friday, doubling down — the go-to move for the stupid since they can’t reevaluate — and supporting the new curriculum.

“They’re probably going to show that some of the folks that eventually parlayed, you know, being a blacksmith into doing things later in life,” DeSantis said.

And they give out free pudding in the Burn Center at Loyola. But were I to tuck a line in a burn story — “Burn patients enjoy free pudding, to their personal benefit, since pudding is delicious” — my editor would ask me to rethink that.

Then again, I’m a professional communicator and snug among — I hope — the non-stupid. We consider our audience.

Let me end with a true story. A photographer mentioned what she calls “crime scene kitties.” Her job takes her to crime scenes, where cats often appear. We got into a discussion of why the kitties are there — drawn by commotion? The cats I know would flee instead. Maybe cats are everywhere but, when standing around crime scenes for hours, she notices them.

“That could be a story!” I said.

Then I did a trick the stupid seldom attempt: I thought about it. I don’t write a lot of crime stories. To swoop into a tragic problem plaguing Chicago — people being murdered — and focus on the cats that wander over, there’s something grotesque about that. Something trivial. Something insulting, to victims and families. I did that empathy thing liberals are so good at, considering people other than myself, and reluctantly concluded: no crime scene kitties story.

That’s why Ron DeSantis should never be president. Because his campaign strategy — appeal to people threatened by anyone not exactly like themselves, people who can’t recognize the racism both in America’s past and in their own hearts right this flippin’ second — is stupid, if effective. We don’t want that guy. As if to underscore the difference, on Saturday the White House announced the creation of national monuments to Emmett Till. Till’s story is jarring and terrible — that photo of him in the casket. And essential and true and American. How could you ponder a history that didn’t include it?

Stupid.

Next Up In Commentary
Don’t let the doors close on that small arts group in your Chicago neighborhood
Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez insults Italian Americans. We need better from our leaders.
I’m an Asian American student, and I’ve changed my mind about affirmative action
For sake of small restaurants, go slow on getting rid of subminimum wage
To reduce flooding, we must go green everywhere we can
Amtrak improvements stay on track after Senate steps in to save funding
The Latest
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Logan Square
Woman in ‘grave condition’ after basement fire in Logan Square
The 36-year-old was taken to Community First Medical Center in cardiac arrest, fire officials said. A dog was resuscitated at the scene.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Eisenhower defensive back Andre Lovett (center) has offers from Tennessee, Illinois and Iowa among others.
High School Football
Talented Eisenhower trio collects D1 offers
Andre Lovett, Antonio Russell and Kwan Johnson are leading a resurgence in Blue Island.
By Mike Clark
 
A buck in velvet in northwest Indiana. Credit: Bill Peak
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Fly-dumping fines, velvet buck, William Carlos Williams, L. Mich. fish species
An increase on fly-dumping fines in Cook County, a velvet buck in northwest Indiana, a question on fish species on the lakefront and some fine lines from William Carlos Williams are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
Crime
Man fatally shot in Little Village
He was found facedown with a gunshot wound to the head in the 3000 block of West 21st Place.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
PORTENTRY_060723_14.jpg
Other Views
Don’t let the doors close on that small arts group in your Chicago neighborhood
When we lose small arts and culture organizations, theaters and music venues, we lose community assets. We lose platforms for local voices.
By Ellen Placey Wadey
 