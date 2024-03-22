The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Columnists

Illinois voters support free meals for public school kids, oppose health care for undocumented seniors

A poll taken of 700 registered Illinois voters purports to show which of those ideas has strong support and which do not.

By  Rich Miller
   
SHARE Illinois voters support free meals for public school kids, oppose health care for undocumented seniors
A parent and child receive a bag containing food in a CPS program offering free lunch.

A parent and child receive a bag containing food in a CPS program offering free lunch.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

As we’ve discussed before, the competition for scarce state dollars is particularly fierce this year in Springfield as various groups elbow each other for money while large surpluses and revenue increases start to dry up.

A poll taken by respected national Democratic pollster Normington Petts in late February of 700 registered Illinois voters purports to show which of those ideas has strong support and which do not.

The program with the most respondents saying they "strongly support" it was "Funding free breakfast and lunch to public school children in grades K through 12, regardless of income. This would cost Illinois about $200M." The poll found the idea had 64% overall support, with 39% they strongly supported it.

The poll was commissioned by a coalition called Healthy School Meals for All Kids, which is pushing for the free school food and was undoubtedly pleased with that result. Thirty-two percent said they opposed the idea, with 17% saying they strongly opposed feeding all kids at school.

Overall, the most-supported proposal was “Giving grants to businesses to provide jobs for young people over the summer to help reduce violence and provide job training in underserved communities. This would cost Illinois about $150M,” at 75%, with 31% registering strong support and just 19% opposed.

Columnists bug

Columnists


In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

The option of "Raising the pay of state-funded home health care workers from $20 an hour to $22. This would cost Illinois about $200M," came out at 68% support, with 35% strongly supporting it and 25% opposing it.

Next up was: "A tax credit of $300 per child for families making less than $75,000 a year, or $50,000 if the parent is single. This would cost Illinois about $300M," at 58% supporting and 35% opposing.

And it may not surprise you to know at the very bottom of the list was "Expanding the program that provides health insurance to undocumented seniors who would be eligible for Medicare if they were citizens. This would cost Illinois about $300M," which was opposed by 58% (40% strongly opposed) and supported by a minority of 33%. Proponents, however, said last week they don’t have dollar numbers for how much reopening the enrollment to the health insurance program would cost.

When asked to identify their top priority among those five programs, 34% of respondents said free meals in schools would be their top choice, which led the list. That was followed by summer youth job grants (20%). At the bottom was health insurance for undocumented seniors at only 6%.

The coalition did not supply the poll’s full cross tabs, but claimed in an accompanying memo that the free breakfast for all program had majority support across every region, age and partisan demographic.

Its strongest support was among Chicago voters (84%), Democrats (81%) and those 18-44 (74%). Its weakest support was among rural voters (50%-46%), those age 60+ (51%-46%) and Republicans (52%-44%). The coalition did not provide a breakout of those older than 65.

The pollster said the survey was a hybrid live interviewer landline, mobile, text-to-web and online panel survey conducted among 700 registered voters in Illinois from Feb. 21-26. The margin of error was ±3.7%. Party affiliation was 37% Democrat, 37% Independent and 26% Republican.

While we’re talking about polling results, let’s revisit a column I wrote in late 2022.

When Normington Petts asked those same respondents, "What is the single most important problem facing you and your household today?" the top category was "cost of living" at 49%. Crime was the No. 1 issue for just 8% and immigration came in at just 5%.

The Normington Petts poll also found that 27% of Illinoisans thought the state was heading in the right direction, while 60% said it was on the wrong track.

Another recently released poll, taken for the Illinois Education Association by Normington Petts and Republican pollster Next Generation Strategies in late January, found that 32% said the state was on the right track and 58% said it was on the wrong track.

While those results were much better than they were before Gov. J.B. Pritzker took office (the state bottomed out at a 9% right direction and an 84% wrong track in 2018), the results have dropped way down from a high of 52%-48% in an Emerson College poll conducted in October 2022, which we discussed at the time.

Rich Miller also publishes Capitol Fax, a daily political newsletter, and CapitolFax.com.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Commentary
Mayor Johnson, Chicago needs you to get more hits, not misses
Barack Obama deserves to have a Chicago street named for him, but leave Columbus Drive alone
Terrence Shannon Jr. comps to LeBron James aside, the emerging key for Illinois is big man Dain Dainja
Colorful spotted lanternfly just one more thing to make us see red
Migrants should be vaccinated for measles at U.S. ports of entry
Worried about being victimized by a catheter scheme involving Medicare? You’re not alone.
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_514.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: When BFF visits family, I miss watching football with him
NFL fans is hurt that friend’s travel is disrupting a long tradition of Sunday bonding.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A piece of apple slices pastry on a dish on a purple-and-white-checked tablecloth.
Food and Restaurants
Apple slices are a nearly forgotten piece of Chicago pastry history
The dessert was popular in the 1950s and 1960s and supposedly a favorite of Mayor Richard J. Daley. Today, though, only a few Chicago bakeries sell it.
By Esther Yoon-Ji Kang
 
Georgia_Nicols_1.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, March 23, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Eileen O'Neill Burke (left) speaks with reporters during a campaign stop at Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen on Election Day; Clayton Harris III (right) speaks at Taste 222 in the West Loop on Election Night.
Elections
Mail ballots trickling in cut Eileen O’Neill Burke’s lead over Clayton Harris in Cook County state’s attorney race
She’s easily ahead in the suburbs, while Harris has a narrow edge in Chicago. On Friday, thanks to the counting of mail ballots from Chicago voters, Harris had a net gain of 1,366 votes.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Housing & development
Blommer Chocolate to close Chicago factory
Blommer will move its headquarters and a research and development center to the Merchandise Mart.
By Amy Yee and Cindy Hernandez
 