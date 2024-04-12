The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 12, 2024
Columnists Politics Springfield

Memo to Jerry Reinsdorf: There’s ‘next to no appetite’ in Springfield to fund new stadium

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon clears up any confusion on stadium talk and a proposed biometric privacy law that has had businesses in a tizzy.

By  Rich Miller
   
SHARE Memo to Jerry Reinsdorf: There’s ‘next to no appetite’ in Springfield to fund new stadium
Jerry Reinsdorf wears an olive plaid shirt and sunglasses outdoors.

Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf appears to be striking out in Springfield in his bid for state funding for a new stadium.

AP file

Chicago-area news outlets have been so intent on amplifying every possible angle on the proposals for new publicly financed sports stadiums that they've sometimes missed the bigger picture.

Senate President Don Harmon last week tried to make it simple for everyone what that bigger picture is.

In a speech to the Illinois Chamber, in town for its annual lobby day, Harmon said he made it clear to White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf when he visited Springfield earlier this year seeking public funding for a new stadium, and he has tried to make it clear ever since, that there is "next to no appetite to fund a new stadium with taxpayer dollars."

Harmon didn’t leave the door open a crack by saying "next to no appetite." There might be some members who could be open to the idea, but there simply aren't nearly enough of those folks right now to cobble together a majority of 30 votes in the Senate and 60 in the House and a governor's signature.

Meetings he and other leaders have had with other sports team owners have also been blown out of proportion. Harmon told the audience all sorts of people meet with him on a regular basis, "but the common theme running through all of this is that it’s often my job to let them down."

Columnists bug

Columnists


In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

Hopefully, people can take a breath and stop hyping every sports team owner move as some sort of sign. I mean, we haven't even seen an actual plan yet from the White Sox or the Bears (or the Sky, or …).

Protecting our personal biometric data

Harmon’s overall message in his speech, however, was aimed at the business community itself and boiled down to the old adage, "Don’t let perfect be the enemy of the good." He emphasized that point when he was asked about a bill to scale back penalties in the state's controversial Biometric Information Privacy Act.

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, wearing an oxford and blazer, speaks into two microphones, one for WTTW, the other for ABC7.

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore Bill Cunningham, Senate Bill 2979 would limit the penalties for violating state law on businesses collecting biometric information (fingerprints, eye scans, etc.) from workers and customers without prior informed consent. The law currently penalizes each unlawful collection of that data, but the bill would limit the penalties to each person from whom data is collected, saving businesses that violate the law a ton of money.

The Illinois Supreme Court ruled last year that its hands were tied when the fast-food chain White Castle appealed its loss of a lawsuit the company claimed could cost it as much as $17 billion in damages. The company argued, in part, that the 2008 law could result in an unconstitutional "annihilative liability" for businesses caught up in lawsuits. The top court said it was up to the General Assembly to make any changes and all but begged the legislature to act.

When Harmon was asked about possible additions to the bill, he said the proposal was designed specifically to address the Supreme Court’s ruling and added (like with the stadiums) he didn’t see "an appetite for additional amendments."

Harmon also said he was "a bit disappointed" at the opposition from some top business groups. "We are delivering a huge win for Illinois businesses," Harmon claimed. "It's not everything they want, but if you listen to my speech, progress is good. Nobody gets everything that they want."

"I also recognize," Harmon said, "that many bills are awful and horrible and the end of the world until they pass, when they're suddenly really good. And I hope that the business community will recognize the importance of this reform when it passes."

Two days later, Cunningham called it for a vote.

Some groups had pushed Cunningham to explicitly make his law retroactive to help companies that have already been hit with massive penalties. But Cunningham said courts could "take judicial notice" of the amendment when asked to determine or reduce an award.

Asked by Senate Republican Leader John Curran about data center owners who are worried they could be sued for merely hosting illegally collected biometric information stored by their clients on their cloud servers, Cunningham acknowledged the issue but said no data centers have yet been sued. He said he wanted to focus on the Supreme Court’s "invitation" to address the law. He did not rule out future action, though.

After bringing up another issue raised by the trucking industry, Curran eventually said he’d recommend supporting the bill, and it passed 46-13, with five Republicans joining their leader.

Perfect was not the enemy of the good.

Rich Miller also publishes Capitol Fax, a daily political newsletter, and CapitolFax.com.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Commentary
No dice for No Labels? Why Chris Christie almost made third party presidential run — but didn’t
DePaul’s Chris Holtmann got off the mat and went back to work — like never before
‘Good Times’ animated revamp a far — and unsettling — cry from the landmark original series
Violent threats against politicians are a risk to democracy
O.J. Simpson is gone, but the division his life reflected remains
FDA should move forward with a ban on formaldehyde in hair relaxers
The Latest
Chris Holtmann Dewayne Peevy
Sports
DePaul’s Chris Holtmann got off the mat and went back to work — like never before
After being fired for the first time in his career, Holtmann wanted to unplug from basketball. Instead, he plugged back in.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Education
Some Chicagoans have mixed feelings about new student debt relief proposed by Biden
“I just feel like I’m going to die paying off my student loans,” said one high school counselor in Southeast Chicago this week after the president introduced a plan to aid nearly 25 million more student loan borrowers.
By Lisa Philip | WBEZ
 
Dax, a 9-year-old German shepherd recently retired from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, was euthanized on Friday, April 12, 2024. He had remained in serious pain from injuries suffered on-duty in March.
Suburban Chicago
Dax the dog, recently retired from Lake County sheriff’s K9 unit, has died
Seriously injured in his neck and spine March 3 while apprehending a fleeing suspect, Dax had intensive therapy but had to retire. He was in serious pain over the past few days, leading to the decision to put him to sleep Friday morning.
By Daily Herald
 
Starved Rock State Park file photo.<br>Dale Bowman/Sun-Times
Politics
New name for Starved Rock State Park? State officials ‘willing to open discussions’
Leaders at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said this week there are “no immediate plans” to rebrand Starved Rock State Park in La Salle County, but officials are open to discussing a potential name change if Native American groups push for it.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Brewers Cubs Baseball
Cubs
Cubs to recall reliever Keegan Thompson, Craig Counsell reveals on the radio
Counsell broke the news during an appearance on 670 The Score, after the team optioned José Cuas to Triple-A Iowa.
By Maddie Lee
 