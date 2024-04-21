The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 21, 2024
How and why Illinois members in Congress voted on Israel, Ukraine bills

Chicago Democrats Reps. Delia Ramirez, Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia and Jonathan Jackson, the most pro-Palestinian members of the Illinois delegation, voted no on aid to Israel. GOP Rep. Darin LaHood split from his party to support aid to Ukraine.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
By  Lynn Sweet
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-CAPITOLTOPSHOT - The dome of the US Capitol is seen at dusk in Washington, DC on November 13, 2023. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The House of Representatives passed an aid package for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan. The package now goes to the Senate, where it will face a single yes or no vote.

Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Three members of the Illinois delegation — Chicago Democrats Reps. Delia Ramirez, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and Jonathan Jackson — voted against an aid package for Israel, and Rep. Darin LaHood split from GOP colleagues Mary Miller and Mike Bost and backed sending urgently needed help to Ukraine.

In four votes on Saturday, the House passed a combined $95 billion in foreign aid packages for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan and addressed TikTok and sanctions on Hamas, with Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson relying on Democrats to pass the measures. The legislation will be sent to the Senate as one package, facing one yes or no vote.

Here’s how the Illinois delegation voted:

Israel $26.38 billion supplemental appropriation: The measure passed 366-58, with 21 Republicans and 37 Democrats voting no, including Garcia, Jackson and Ramirez, who are the most pro-Palestinian members of the delegation. The funding would go for weapons and contains $9 billion in worldwide humanitarian aid, with spending intended for Gaza. In the U.S., $400 million will go toward helping nonprofits address security threats stemming from a rise in antisemitism.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., had reservations about the bill, but voted yes. She said in a statement, “While I have deep concerns about the bill that includes additional security assistance to Israel, the funding in this bill is urgently needed to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

Schakowsky, whose district includes Chicago’s North Side and suburbs with substantial Jewish populations, welcomed the “much-needed support for the nonprofit security grant program. This funding is critical to protecting our community centers, day schools and places of worship.”

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., whose North Shore district also includes many Jewish residents — and who is the most pro-Israel member of the delegation – said in a statement, “The Israel security supplemental critically replenishes Iron Dome and other defensive systems, as well as providing artillery and other munitions and funds to procure more advanced systems, as it counters attacks from multiple fronts, including from Iran, Hamas, the Houthis and Hezbollah.”

Ramirez said in a statement, “Every time I look at legislation, I ask myself if it is going to bring us closer to lasting peace and prevent a regional war. I ask if the legislation will divide us or unite us. When it comes to unconditional aid to the extremist, warmonger Netanyahu,” a reference to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “the truth is that one more dollar to him would serve to bomb children, divide us further and dismantle any chance at long-lasting peace.”

Jackson said in a statement, “Sending more weapons to the Netanyahu government will make the U.S. even more responsible for atrocities and the horrific humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which is now in a season of famine. The United States Congress must be the moral compass. I continue to call for the release of all prisoners and hostages.”

Garcia said in a statement, “It is my moral duty to the people I represent to reject U.S. complicity in the devastation of Palestinian life in Gaza. The Israeli military is well supplied — it does not need more offensive weapons.”

Ukraine $60.8 billion supplemental appropriation, which is to be a loan. It passed 311-112. All Democrats voted yes.

LaHood was among the 101 Republicans who backed the bill, with Miller and Bost part of the 112 in the party who voted no.

Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., a national leader in pressing for more military aid to Ukraine, noted the logjam in getting Ukraine aid passed.

“It is never too late to do the right thing, but in this case we came dangerously close,” Quigley said. “For months, this chamber has been handcuffed by excuses from extremists and appeasements from leaders when it comes to aiding Ukraine.”

LaHood said in a statement, “As a member of the Intelligence Committee, I’ve read reports that I believe paint a stark picture of the grave threats America and our allies face. Allowing Russia, China, Iran, and their proxies to steamroll our allies will not put our interests first or keep America safe.”

Miller said in a statement, “I voted no on advancing the Biden-Schumer foreign aid bill without first forcing them to secure our open border.”

Taiwan and Indo-Pacific $8.12 billion security supplemental: All delegation members voted yes. It passed 385-34, with all the no votes coming from Republicans.

The “Peace Through Strength Act” sweeps in many provisions. It “imposes sanctions on anyone supporting Hamas, Palestine Islamic Jihad and other Palestinian terrorist groups,” as well as forcing China to sell TikTok. It passed 360-58, with 25 Republicans and 33 Democrats voting no. From Illinois that included Jackson, Ramirez, Garcia and Rep. Danny Davis.

